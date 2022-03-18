Uptown merchants hosting outdoor fun: March Madness today to feature music, food

March Madness isn’t just for basketball.

The term extends to mean some crazy fun in uptown Martinsville, with today as a day for food, music and socializing.

March Madness starts at 11 a.m. in the Bridge Street Parking lot, where Palumbo’s Hoagie House will have a food truck.

At 4 p.m., Mountain Valley Brewing will be set up in Courthouse Square and Kasey “DJ What” Lucas will rouse up the crowd with music and entertainment. At 6 p.m. the Pirates of the Piedmont will start meandering the street with their unique brand of music.

March Madness has been planned by uptown merchants and is sponsored by Uptown Partnership, Move to Martinsville and the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society.

“Pirates of the Piedmont”

Pirates of the Piedmont were formed in 2018 with just Greg Hackenberg and Josh Kendall as members. They liked to mess around, have fun and “just act silly together,” said Hackenberg. As they continued to perform, they slowly gained more members. Kendall’s brother-in-law, Danny Heiss, joined about 8 months after they formed the group.

Hackenberg grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania, and moved to Martinsville in 2007. He is a teacher at Martinsville Middle school. He and his wife, Amanda Hackenberg, have two children, Calvin, 3 and Maisie, 8 months.

Heiss is the owner of The Daily Grind coffee shop and has lived in Martinsville since 2008. He graduated from Martinsville High School in 2008 and from Liberty University with a degree in music with a choral focus.

Both come from musical backgrounds. Heiss has been involved with music from a young age and has continued to participate in musicals, operas and musical schooling throughout his life. Hackenberg said he has been playing guitar since he was a teenager in a punk rock band and that, combined with his love for pirates, lead to the creation of the band.

The band has three other full-time members, Thadd “Mad Thadd” Christian, Matt “Powder Money Matt” Turner and John “Whiskey Johnny” Patterson. Hackenberg’s band nickname is “Captain Hack and Slash,” Kendall’s is “Jolly Josh” and Heiss’s is “Danny Boy.” They also have various part-time members who attend select events and are currently in an open recruitment phase where they are looking for talented musicians who fit in with their group, said Heiss.

The band performs at a wide variety of venues including bowling alleys, breweries, restaurants, festivals and birthday parties. Their music spans traditional sea shanties, pub songs, traditional folk songs and some original songs written by band members.

Hackenberg said of today’s performance that they are “just looking forward to having a whole lot of fun” and getting back together after the pandemic.

“We love our community and we want to have fun music” that lets people get together and cut loose, he said.

DJ What

Lucas, a native of Carver, is the son of Kenneth and Cynthia Lucas and has three brothers: Jomo, K.J. and Scotty Lucas.

From a young age, Lucas grew up involved with music. He started out signing in gospel groups and has now transitioned from working as a barber to being a DJ full-time. Since he landed his first gig in February 2017 his music career started to evolve, he said.

As a DJ, Lucas said, music is a big part of what he does, “but entertainment is the main part.” He described his performance as more of a show that gets the audience involved by going out and dancing and talking with the audience and increasing “crowd interaction.”

He performs for all kinds of events including weddings, sweet 16 parties, baby showers, clubs, bars and church events. He said that presenting a show that is versatile is something that he is proud of, and he plays music of all genres, from country to gospel, depending on the requirements of the event.

Lucas travels frequently for different gigs, he said, but is looking forward to performing at an event locally. He added that he hopes having this kind of event will “open the eyes of the community and show what this area can accomplish.”

