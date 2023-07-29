The efforts of about 40 people came to fruition Thursday morning with the unveiling of a community mural at the Broad Street parking lot in uptown Martinsville.

The project was funded with a $10,000 Harvest Foundation Project Hope grant awarded to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce with two more murals in the works.

The chamber and members of the Piedmont Arts Association worked together providing volunteers to help with the project and commissioned Roanoke artist Jon Murrill to create the mural designed to promote inclusiveness in the community.

“It was intended to be inclusive of involving our youth and maybe some folks who haven’t traditionally been able to do a community mural project like this because of the location,” said Chamber President Brenell Thomas when the project got underway in early June.

Murrill said each of the hands in the mural are holding different flowers that have symbolism and bracelets on the wrists with encouraging words all promoting the diversity in Martinsville and representing different ages, races, genders, and cultures.

“The project in Martinsville is a community project and I have run a few community projects over the past year,” said Murrill. “With these community projects it really has been a passion of mine not just because of my roots as an artist but also my roots in education.”

Murrill worked in education for 10 years before becoming a full time mural artist.

Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said the project, now complete, will be added to the Piedmont Arts Public Art Walking Tour, based at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Mulberry Road and Starling Avenue.