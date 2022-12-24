Uptown Partnership gets new life

Uptown Partnership (UP) says it has decided not to pursue a merger with the local Chamber of Commerce and will instead remain as an independent organization.

Martinsville UP is joining the Commonwealth's Department of Housing and Community Development's (DHCD) first-ever Mobilizing Main Street Program, an UP release stated on Friday. The two-year cohort-based program will provide the framework for targeted organizational development support that may lead to accredited status in Main Street America.

Launched in 2015 by the National Main Street Center based in Chicago, the Main Street America program is designed to reinvigorate Main Street programs around the country. The National Main Street Center was established by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1980 as a way to address the issues facing older and historic downtowns, its website states.

"We are thrilled that Uptown Partnership has been selected as a member of the Mobilizing Main Street program," said Liz Harris, UP board president, in a release from UP. "Our organization was formed in 2020 for the main purpose of pursuing this designation, and over the past three years, UP's board, staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly to reengage with DHCD and the Virginia Main Street (VMS) program, while keeping community engagement at the forefront. I am proud to see UP and the Martinsville community advance in this program and continue this important work."

At November's regular City Council meeting, UP appeared to have been in transition, ultimately becoming an extension of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG).

In that meeting, Council approved a resolution authorizing UP to act as the City's Main Street entity due to an application deadline for consideration for admission into the program.

“We met over the last several months with representatives from Uptown Martinsville and C-PEG with a desire to see a more consolidated effort,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said at the meeting. “We have a business contract with C-PEG and it’s working quite well. Uptown is a fairly new entity. We realized there were areas where there was some overlap of what those two did.”

In January 2021, UP received a 2-year $350,200 grant from The Harvest Foundation and hired an executive director four months later. In February, Towarnicki recommended to Council that $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds go to the Partnership, but Council, mostly at the insistence of Council Member Tammy Pearson, held off.

Pearson called the budget recommendation "absolutely ridiculous" and questioned whether $98,000 for an executive director's salary including benefits and office rent was not a duplication of C-PEG's services.

"We can do away with the extra expenses from rent to an executive director's salary to office supplies," said Pearson last month. "The resolution struck out any funding and made sure it said 'in association with C-PEG.'"

Pearson said in November that she anticipated UP would cease to exist as it is today by the end of the year and what responsibilities remain might rightly fall to Chamber Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager Kimberly Keller-Bonacci, who is already responsible for the uptown area through the Chamber.

UP's release on Friday stated the Partnership will work with DHCD staff to bolster their community for economic opportunity and the cohort will develop individualized work plans and implementation of program benchmarks, assisting with market analysis, design assessments, grant management and other essential tools for impactful success.

And as for funding source, the Virginia Main Street (VMS) program will pay for the new accelerated program.

"The Virginia Main Street program has been transforming communities for over 35 years, and it continues to be critical to economic development, small business growth and job creation across the Commonwealth," said DGCD Director Bryan Horn in the release. "This new program will foster local and ongoing community development efforts while offering targeted support to participating organizations to ensure their future success in the Virginia Main Street program."

UP recently decided "to remain an independent organization and not pursue a merger with C-PEG and the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce," the release said. "In discussions with state officials, it became clear that a merged structure would not meet requirements for participation and advancement in the Virginia Main Street designation and the UP should remain a free-standing agency."

"As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, UP looks forward to working with DHCD, the City, uptown residents and property owners and our many community partners, including the Chamber and C-PEG, to build a comprehensive uptown revitalization program that champions grassroots leadership and preservation-based economic development," said UP Board Member Beverly Lyle in the release.

Retired Henry County Administrator Tim Hall continues to serve as UP's interim executive director, although he previously stated in an interview with the Bulletin that he had no plans to take the job permanently and expected his time with the organization not to last much longer than the end of the year.

Meanwhile, UP says it plans to kick off itsnew program in mid-January, along with other participating organizations and communities, and intends to meet monthly over the next two years.