Uptown Partnership may continue in name only

The future of Uptown Partnership appears to be in transition, and the organization may become an extension of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG).

At a regular meeting Tuesday night, City Council approved a resolution authorizing Uptown Partnership to act as the City’s Main Street entity. It was explained that the application deadline for consideration for admission to the Virginia Main Street Program is Friday, and the Partnership already had been working on it.

Virginia Main Street is part of the Main Street America Program that offers a range of services and assistance to communities interested in revitalizing their historic commercial districts, according to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“We met over the last several months with representatives from Uptown Martinsville and C-PEG with a desire to see a more consolidated effort,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said at the meeting. “We have a business contract with C-PEG and it’s working quite well. Uptown is a fairly new entity. We realized there were areas where there was some overlap of what those two did.”

In April 2021, Uptown Partnership celebrated a 2-year $350,200 grant from The Harvest Foundation and hired an executive director. In February, Towarnicki recommended to Council that $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds go to the Partnership, but Council, mostly at the insistence of Council member Tammy Pearson, held off.

“They [Uptown Partnership] asked us for $4.5 million in funding and we continued to fight that because it was absolutely ridiculous,” Pearson said on Wednesday. “As of last night, they came with a budget commitment of $140,000 a year for 2 to 3 years, and Harvest would match it.”

Pearson said the $350,200 grant from The Harvest Foundation to the Partnership runs out at the end of this year.

“The budget had things like $80,000 for an executive director, but with a 401K and health insurance, it amounted to a $98,000 salary,” said Pearson. “There was $15,000 for rent and other things and it just begs the question: Are we duplicating C-PEG and their services?”

C-PEG, the Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth, is an independent organization serving as a charitable affiliate of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and is led by a separate Board of Directors. The organization is charged with funding and supporting the area’s efforts to improve economic growth, according to the MHC Chamber of Commerce’s website.

The “Chamber, C-PEG and Uptown Partnership boards are in discussions in the spirit of partnership and a mutual goal of a vibrant uptown,” MHC Chamber President Lisa Watkins wrote by email on Wednesday. “We hope to work even more collaboratively for the betterment of the community. [The] Chamber and C-PEG have been long-term partners with the City and we sincerely look forward to working with Uptown Partnership to further strengthen our economic development efforts.”

The printed agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting stated: “Representatives of Martinsville Uptown Partnership and the Chamber/C-PEG will attend Council’s meeting to present and discuss” a contract that “has been developed that both organizations are comfortable with in defining roles and responsibilities.”

Even though Chamber/C-PEG and Partnership representatives were present at the meeting, Mayor Kathy Lawson said the item on the agenda had been revised and instead of discussing an agreed-upon contract and voting on a resolution authorizing the Partnership to apply for the Main Street designation, only the resolution would be considered.

“Many Uptown board members attended the meeting and heard the discussion last night,” Uptown Partnership Liz Harris stated by text on Wednesday. “We will evaluate the points raised and discuss a possible path forward from our perspective. We will provide any additional comments at that point.”

Regardless, the Partnership’s initial grant from The Harvest Foundation expires at the end of December, and no new funding has been committed.

“The deadline is this Friday for filing to Virginia Mainstreet and Uptown wants to proceed with that and that’s the resolution before you,” said Towarnicki to Council. “It is a modified resolution that will clear the path for Uptown to submit the application. There is no funding involved in this.”

“We can do away with the extra expenses from rent to an executive director’s salary to office supplies,” said Pearson. “The resolution struck out any funding and made sure it said ‘in association with C-PEG.’”

Pearson said she anticipated the Uptown Partnership organization would cease to exist as it is today by the end of the year, and what responsibilities remain might rightly fall to Chamber Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager Kimberly Keller-Bonacci, who is already responsible for the uptown area through the Chamber.

“They may need an additional employee to help Kimberly and may need additional funds to do specific things for uptown, but I think the main concern they kept talking about was becoming a part of Main Street and they had almost finished the application,” Pearson said. “I would imagine the group, as it is today, will go away by the end of the year.”