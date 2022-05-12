Uptown Partnership on defensive among detractors

What appeared to begin as a social event ended on a tense note Wednesday night as the Uptown Partnership forged ahead with its third community meeting at TAD Space.

The organization bills itself as an inclusive and diverse group of people committed to bringing residents and businesses to the uptown area of Martinsville, but since the rollout of its vision for uptown and three of four planned community meetings under its belt, it has become clear not everyone is on board.

“If we are not going along with this vision thing, are we still going along with this vision thing?” asked property owner Tim Martin. “I mean, you’ve got two-way streets — are we tweaking that? I want to understand this is not set in stone.”

“I’m confused; I don’t understand,” said Todd Norman. “There is a document that is a suggestion from some people that came from out of town and what I’m hearing now is we’re being invited to be on one of these four committees to implement these ideas.

“How do we go from a recommendation to people with a vested interest? Before we start implementing this plan we need to start talking about this plan.”

Kathy Deacon, the Partnership’s director, gave extra time at the beginning for attendees to visit, but when the formal meeting began she found herself almost immediately on the defensive.

“We are not going to fit 12,000 people [the approximate population of Martinsville] in a room, “but after each of these things are vetted, we will be sending the recommendations out to the community,” Deacon said. “We’re going to find deep, deep ways.

“Most people are going to say ‘I don’t have time,’ and most of these recommendations are years down the road. Each time something big gets raised to the table, we’re going to invite people into the room.”

Said Norman: “Maybe I’m not hearing, but what I’m hearing is this is a great plan and we’re going to break it out into four committees and implement it.”

Derrick Ziglar offered that the outside group with its visioning was merely an opportunity for interested people to see the potential the uptown area holds.

“Everybody here can’t do all the work,” said Ziglar. “You get passionate about a thing and understanding that everything we’re seeing on the screen is recommendations. We need to try to get on the same page as much as possible, then you focus on design. It’s about splitting it up.”

Martin began to speak again and Deacon cut him off: “We’re actually going to get some work done today,” said Deacon.

“I don’t appreciate that comment,” said Martin as he got up and walked quickly out of the building.

The group of about 50 people sat in silence for a few moments while Martin could be seen through the glass windows walking down the street.

“I will contact him,” Deacon said to the others remaining in the room. “Tim gets an opportunity to be upset.”

Deacon did not make clear what she meant, but Martin is one of the most significant owners of property in the uptown area.

Deacon summarized the first two meetings and a “community-driven uptown vision plan” funded by the Harvest Foundation that became part of the Partnership’s “mandated initial stage work.”

“We hired outside consultants to come in and tell us what we need, which doesn’t always feel good,” said Deacon. “This process was mandated by the Harvest Foundation and involved a review of previous studies on uptown, community engagement with door hangers, online surveys, focus groups and attendance at local events.

“Those recommendations remain not written in stone, so if you want to be more involved, then plug into a committee.”

As she had done in the previous sessions, Deacon said the outside consultants determined a need for social connection, a more diverse narrative, more shopping and dining options, more housing and amenities, culturally diverse spaces and more inclusive events and a desire to preserve historic architecture.

“I’m pretty excited about all the young people I”m seeing uptown,” Deacon said. “There is a deep history in these buildings.”

Using the Main Street Program framework Deacon said the Partnership wanted to help increase the stock of housing, champion the development of diverse businesses, support the rehabilitation of existing buildings and help build a vibrant inclusive community identity.

Deacon launched into a slide presentation she described as “ruminations of reviewed recommendations,” and said some of the broader ideas were posted on the wall where people were encouraged to like an idea with a green sticker or show their dislike with a red sticker.

“On June 4 we will submit to the community an opportunity to answer some questions about the recommendations that have been made,” Deacon said.

Round tables with topic titles were spread around the room and Deacon encouraged the approximately 50 attendees to pick a table and “do some brainstorming.”

Then Deacon began to take on a different tone.

“We had 70 people in the room last week and we understand why everyone didn’t participate, but half couldn’t be bothered to walk from their table to the board, so if you’re going to sit at a table then get engaged,” said Deacon. “I’ve got a million other things that we could be doing as an organization, but this is incredibly important—to get up and put some dots on a board.

“Sometimes it gets like this—really messy. In 20 years we’ve had 20 studies and they’ve been on the shelf and nobody has done any work, so let’s don’t get stuck on particulars, let’s do some work. Otherwise we’re not going to implement a daggone thing. We can keep doing this for another 10 years and still not get anything done.

“What I would love to happen is for all of you to get up and start moving around.”

Some of the people began putting green and red stickers on the wall, others floated toward the back of the room where Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets and cookies were on offer, some people stood and talked among themselves and others left.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

