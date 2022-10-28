Though merchants had candy a’plenty, it seemed that kids weren’t taking their chances as many trick-or-treaters dashed quickly from one table to another on the uptown streets.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Uptown Trick-or-Treat was held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, and the streets were full of kids in costume and their parents.

Almost any costume you could imagine was present, from a red demon mask, to pumpkins, to a taco and hamburger and even a flamingo. Almost all of the businesses in Martinsville had some sort of candy set up for the kids to visit, from TAD Space, to The Ground Floor, to The Wellness Bar and all the way down to the United Way building.

The streets were blocked off for families to walk around up and down Church Street, Main Street and Walnut, Franklin and Ford streets that run between them. As more people and families showed up, lines began to develop at each of the candy stations.

Shauna Ingram brought her grandchildren along to get some candy. Her grandson Coen Holland, 4, was dressed up in a fluffy Stitch costume from “Lilo and Stitch” and her granddaughter Demi Hairston, 19 months, was dressed up in a scarecrow costume.

Ingram posed the two kids with their baskets of candy for a picture in front of Uptown Pinball, where a bench was set up in front of a giant inflatable Frankenstein.

Heather Ashe was walking around with extra protection with her son Joshua Ashe, 3 — he was dressed up as a police officer. He told the people passing out candy at the Dependable Home Health Care building that he was ready to catch the bad guys.

Joshua dug through his candy bucket to show off his favorite candy as the Lemonhead chews he had just received. He posed for a picture and held out his handcuffs and badge for all to see.

Erica James was dressed in a shimmery mermaid shirt with a peach-colored shirt and pearl jewelry for her mermaid costume along with her daughters Ella James and Charlotte James, who also were dressed as mermaids. This mermaid trio were spotted over at the United Way Halloween booth getting some candy.

Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development (EDC) Manager of Marketing and Communications Beth Marshall was passing out candy. Her costume was Toad from Nintendo’s Mario franchise and included a fluffy mushroom hat, a blue t-shirt, a white skirt and red and white checkered Vans shoes.

Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Watkins said that beautiful weather was a great thing for the event after the time when the event happened on the weekend a hurricane came to town in 2019.