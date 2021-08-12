Utilities appeal to conserve energy as heat index may reach 105

The cities of Martinsville and Danville are asking customers to conserve energy today and Friday when heat indices are expected to reach as high as 105 degrees.
The National Weather Service issued a notice Thursday morning saying the combination of high temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity will send heat indices in the 100-to-105-degree range on today and Friday afternoon.
The notice prompted Martinsville and Danville officials to issue conservation notices.
"As temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s in the next few days, Martinsville electric customers are being asked to conserve power to help reduce costs," a release from the Martinsville Electric Department stated. "City customers are requested to voluntarily lower electricity usage during the peak period from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and other days when temperatures push into the 90s.
The Danville Utility Department issued a similar notice on Wednesday, noting that "plenty of power will be available, but reducing the demand for electricity during these hours could save on future supply costs."
Martinsville Electric Department Director Durwin Joyce said the same holds true for Martinsville.
"There's plenty of power available and the grid is in good shape, but if we can conserve during these peak hours, Martinsville can save on transmission costs next year," Joyce said. "Lowering the peak demand will help keep Martinsville's electricity rates low."
Both cities purchase wholesale power from American Municipal Power, a nonprofit company providing power to 134 members in nine states.
The provider stated on Wednesday that "the demand for electricity across the regional power grid on Thursday afternoon could be at its highest point of the year because of higher-than-average temperatures."
Municipal electric utilities, such as Martinsville and Danville, "pay added demand-based charges for an entire year based on what their communities are using during high load periods," a Danville Utility release stated. "For every 1,000 kilowatts curtailed during the peak hours, Danville Utilities will save thousands toward 2022 power supply costs."
Said Joyce: "As forecasts dictate, we will most likely be asking our citizens and customers to again conserve energy at additional times this summer."
The National Weather Service said that the current weather pattern will remain in-place into late Friday, and then a front will move southeast in the region this weekend, and "temperatures will sink toward normal" and then below normal by early next week.
Both utilities suggest shutting off lights that are not needed, unplugging small appliances and electric chargers, raising the air conditioner thermostat a degree or two, closing curtains, drapes and blinds to block the sun, doing laundry and other household chores requiring electricity during hours other than 1 p.m. through 6 p.m., turning off televisions, computers, gaming consoles, and other electronic devices when not being used.
The Martinsville Utility Department provides electricity to residents and businesses in the City of Martinsville while Danville Utilities provides utility services to Danville, the southern third of Pittsylvania County and small portions of Henry and Halifax counties.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.