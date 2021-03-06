UVa forecasters say cases could spike in July

Friday's report by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute was one of cautious optimism about the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia.

While painting a statistical picture of cases riding the downward trend across the state, a model shows a potential for a massive peak to develop in July.

Specifically, cases would be 2 1/2 times higher than the post-holiday surge in January.

The model warns of variants becoming the dominate strain of COVID-19 — something the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports could happen sometime this month — and residents giving up on the tried-and-true methods to reduce the spread of the virus.

"With loosening restrictions and warmer weather, Virginia could be on the brink of widespread behavior change," researchers warned in Friday's report. "While the current situation remains promising, modeling efforts warn of what could happen if behavior becomes too relaxed."

The worry is a combination of those variants and more people gathering over the new few months could fuel a larger surge. However, the trend can easily be avoided if residents adhere to prevention measures for just a little while longer.