UVa report: To prevent severe surge, buckle down on mask wearing, social distancing

"And we will be glad that they are," researchers said. "But if nothing changes, we could be on course for a substantial fourth wave."

If transmission rates drop by about 25%, that would prevent 236,000 of the near 516,000 new cases that are anticipated by the end of the year, UVa reported.

But that fallout from the fourth wave also could vary across the state, and even a sharp uptick in vaccinations won't be enough. Mask-wearing and social distancing will have to be implemented to help keep a fourth surge at bay.

Research is suggesting many new cases come from people who are considered pre-symptomatic. That same research has found people with the delta variant can spread the virus up to two days before the even fill sick, meaning individuals are putting others at risk without knowing it.

"Our best solutions at this point are the tried-and-true preventive measures: mask-usage, social distancing, testing, and self-isolation when sick," researchers said.

The report also notes a misconception about face masks. While it's true a covering can provide protection to the person wearing it, masks offer the best protection to others if the individual donning it has the virus and doesn't know it yet.