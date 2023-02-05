Virginia Mirror Company (VMC) and Virginia Glass Products (VGP) of Martinsville have been purchased by Gemini Investors.

VMC is entering its 110th year in the mirror business. VGP manufactures tempered, laminated and all-glass entry glass.

The entire leadership at VMC and VGP will remain in place, and Gemini will continue to support the Company’s growth strategy, a press release states.

“I am thrilled that we have found an excellent partner in Gemini Investors,” said John Korff, President, and CEO of Virginia Mirror Company and Virginia Glass Products, in the release. “They understand our culture, approach, and respect the glass, and mirror industry. We look forward to growing our offerings and footprint in partnership with them, our customers and suppliers in the years ahead.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the team at Virginia Mirror Company and Virginia Glass Products,” said Michelle Kornack, Vice President of Gemini Investors, in the release. “The team has built great franchises and partnerships by delivering best in class products and service to their customers. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of the Company in the years ahead.”

Virginia Mirror Company began in 1913 as a producer of mirrors for furniture manufacturers in Virginia and North Carolina. Gradually VMC shifted focus to fabricated and stocksheet mirrors for residential and commercial construction. The company has undergone several expansions and installed a 500-foot-long state-of-the-art silvering line.

Over the last few years, VGP has made several upgrades to its fabrication facility with a new tempering furnace, laminating line and fabrication centers. In addition, both businesses have made significant upgrades to their trucking fleets, the release states.

Founded in 1993, Gemini Investors is a private equity investor in middle market private companies. Since inception, the firm has invested more than $700 million in over 170 companies throughout the U.S., the release states. Currently investing its seventh institutional equity fund, the firm seeks to partner with established businesses and experienced management teams that have strong operating histories and significant growth potential, the release states.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more on Virginia Mirror Company and Virginia Glass Products, visit www.va-glass.com. For more on Gemini Investors, visit www.gemini-investors.com.