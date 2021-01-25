Vaccine sign-ups ramp up to more people today in the West Piedmont Health District

If you are at least 65 or work in a field in which you must deal with the public — such as teachers, firefighters, law enforcement or food servers — today is an important day for those of you who live in the West Piedmont Health District.

You now can sign up to receive a dose of one of the vaccines that will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The health district is moving into Phase 1b of the Virginia Department of Health’s distribution plan, officials announced in a release on Friday, and that applies to residents in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.

Even if you are between the ages of 16 and 64, you can get the vaccine if you have proof that you are affected by some specific health conditions. Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

You can find out how to sign up by accessing registration links on the WPHD website and the department’s Facebook page. Or there are paper copies of the information being distributed at the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount.