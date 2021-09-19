ValleyStar names new CEO; King's Grant promotes Turner; Hazardous Waste Day coming

“As ValleyStar strengthens relationships and builds upon its digital integration, Mike Warrell was the clear choice to move the credit union forward. He has the experience and deep understanding needed to optimize member engagement and support the empowered workforce that makes up the ValleyStar team,” James Rorrer, ValleyStar’s board chair, said in a release. “The future of financial institutions lays in the ability to balance digital transformation and personal relationships and the board is confident Mike Warrell’s leadership will move us forward.”

Said Warrell: “Our strong foundation that began in Martinsville in 1953, allows us to meet our members where they are, helping them turn financial decisions into real-life dreams of home ownership, building a retirement nest egg or enjoying the great feeling of making that final loan payment. I take this role as CEO of ValleyStar with profound clarity that I am here to support our ValleyStar team, members, and community, while ensuring ValleyStar leads innovation. I look forward to working alongside the successful and collaborative team in place at ValleyStar and thank the board for its trust in me to build upon the great work already taking place at ValleyStar.”