Vandalism temporarily closes bank

Police lights rack

Intentional damage to the front door of a bank in Bassett resulted in its closure on Wednesday.

A Bulletin reader and customer of Carter Bank & Trust notified the Bulletin Wednesday morning that when he tried to enter the branch office at 2770 Riverside Drive in Bassett, the front glass door was damaged and appeared to have been broken.

The customer said the drive-thru was closed and there was no way to enter the bank through the broken door, but the man said he could see people inside the bank who appeared to be working.

"We reported an act of vandalism at our Bassett Branch," Marketing Officer Brooks Taylor later told the Bulletin in response to an inquiry. "The Henry County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation and any questions about the incident or the investigation should be directed to them."

Captain Wayne Davis of the Henry County Sheriff's Office said they got a call from the bank at about 9:10 a.m.

"A customer became irate while inside the bank," said Davis. "As he was leaving, he intentionally broke the entry door glass."

David did not make clear what caused the customer to become irate and did not identify the person who allegedly caused the damage because he had not yet been charged.

"Once the value of the damages are known, charges will be issued," Davis said.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, Taylor confirmed to the Bulletin that the branch had re-opened the drive-thru only while the lobby remained closed to customers.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

