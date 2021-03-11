VDH expands how it tracks deaths from COVID-19 on a weekly basis

The Virginia Department of Health recently expanded how it tracks deaths in each locality as they happen and before they are added to the overall count that is part of each morning’s data release.

That information emerged Thursday in an email response to provide clarification of why some numbers listed on that new dashboard didn’t match those being reported by the district on an ongoing basis.

Lauren Yerkes of VDH’s Data Request Team wrote that the Weekly Health District had launched on VDH’s Data Insights page in November for COVID-19 cases “by date of symptom onset.”

But on March 4 “VDH newly expanded the Weekly Health District dashboard to include deaths by date of death over time (by week) and at the health district level.”

That means that if there are two victims of COVID-19 in a locality listed on, say, March 14, then those may not show up in overall counts until they are confirmed through the usual process of reviewing death certificates and other documentation.

“Previously, COVID-19 deaths were shared by date of death at the health region level on the Cases dashboard,” Yerkes wrote.