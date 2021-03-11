VDH expands how it tracks deaths from COVID-19 on a weekly basis

The Virginia Department of Health recently expanded how it tracks deaths in each locality as they happen and before they are added to the overall count that is part of each morning’s data release.
That information emerged Thursday in an email response to provide clarification of why some numbers listed on that new dashboard didn’t match those being reported by the district on an ongoing basis.
Lauren Yerkes of VDH’s Data Request Team wrote that the Weekly Health District had launched on VDH’s Data Insights page in November for COVID-19 cases “by date of symptom onset.”
But on March 4 “VDH newly expanded the Weekly Health District dashboard to include deaths by date of death over time (by week) and at the health district level.”
That means that if there are two victims of COVID-19 in a locality listed on, say, March 14, then those may not show up in overall counts until they are confirmed through the usual process of reviewing death certificates and other documentation.
“Previously, COVID-19 deaths were shared by date of death at the health region level on the Cases dashboard,” Yerkes wrote.
Her example was this: “If a person died on January 2, 2021 from COVID-19, the person's death would be counted for the week of January 2 in the Weekly Health District dashboard. However, if that person's death was not entered into the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System (VEDSS), also known as the report date, until January 31, 2021 due to the post-holiday surge, that person's death would not show up on the Cases data dashboard until February 1, 2021 by 10:00am as a new death reported on January 31.”
That’s complicated but it does inform why a death that occurred in January wouldn’t be known until much later.
Another member of the Data Response Team, Sabine Pierre-Louis, had confirmed on Wednesday that deaths associated with January’s surge -- in which more than 3,700 new cases were recorded in the West Piedmont Health District) -- had been completed.
COVID-19 data as of March 11
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,266
|295
|119
|9,202
|3,682
|18.20%
|Martinsville
|1,517
|129
|68
|2,245
|841
|17.50%
|Patrick County
|1,249
|96
|39
|2,583
|1028
|14.60%
|Franklin County
|3,760
|131
|68
|10,788
|4,691
|19.20%
|West Piedmont total
|10,792
|651
|294
|5.20%
|24,818
|10,242
|18.10%
|Danville
|4,447
|244
|119
|7,257
|3,845
|17.67%
|Pittsylvania County
|4,773
|166
|70
|6.80%
|10,851
|5,221
|17.98%
|Virginia
|590,625
|25,061
|9,902
|5.50%
|1,621,643
|916,276
|19.00%
The weekly database described by Yerkes shows that in the West Piedmont Health District there were 23 deaths in the month of February, 13 of those in the week ending Feb. 7.
But the VDH’s daily report showed that the death count grew by a record 79 that month, and there now have been 41 deaths reported in the first 10 days of March.
Those are the new totals after four more residents of Franklin County were added to the death count for COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
That's now 68 deaths in the county from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, matching Martinsville for second-most behind Henry County (119) in the West Piedmont Health District.
We never know much about these deaths, but by comparing data day to day we can say there these were two men and two men, all white, and two of them were at least 80 years old, one was 50-59 and one 60-69.
There have been 294 deaths since the pandemic began, and 162 of them have been recorded since Jan. 1.
Those victims are predominately 70 or older (220, or 75%), male (156) and white (208).
There were 13 net new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday morning in the district, pushing the 7-day rolling average down to 17. And for the first time in many months the 14-day average per 100,000 population is below 200, at 190.2. That figure in January surpassed 1200.
The case count is net because Patrick County added 14 cases, and Franklin County added four. But Henry County’s total was reduced by four, and Martinsville’s by one.
Errors happen in data input, and adjustments are infrequent. Sometimes it’s a matter of because a zip code can be part of more than one locality.
One of the positive factors driving lower case count is much fewer positive tests for the virus. Statewide that number is down to 5.5%, but in the West Piedmont Health District it is now 5.2% on nearly 61,500 tests. In January that rate surpassed 21%.
As Sovah-Martinsville continues to report more than a week with no patients in its COVID-19 unit, there were three new hospitalizations in the district: two in Franklin County and one in Henry County.
Statewide deaths are approaching 10,000, with 53 more recorded on Wednesday to push the total to 9,902. There have been 590,625 cases and 25,061 hospitalizations.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.