VDH: Surge of deaths from January cases of COVID-19 mostly complete

If you are getting tired of hearing and reading about deaths from COVID-19 among your friends and neighbors, the worst of it may be passing.
The recent surge in new deaths in the West Piedmont Health District -- up to 37 in the past 9 days and 158 this year after three more were revealed Wednesday morning – grew from the backlog of outcomes in the record number of post-holiday cases from January.
But Sabine Pierre-Louis of the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Request Team, said in an email provided by health district spokesperson Nancy Bell that the review of the post-holiday surge of cases has been completed.
“As a result, a larger number of deaths were added by report date,” Pierre-Louis said in the email. “Deaths identified to have occurred in 2021 from the public health investigation of a COVID-19 case were included in the counts reported on the VDH website as they continue to be identified.”
All data are gathered by VDH by 5 p.m. the prior afternoon and published in the database each morning.
But these deaths could have happened any time in the past several weeks, because VDH verifies cause on death certificates and other documents.
“Progression of the disease – on average, COVID-19 death occurs a week or more after illness onset,” Pierre-Louis wrote in the email. “A team of subject matter experts review certified death certificates to identify COVID-19 associated deaths in Virginia residents which takes additional time.
“Upon review of the death certificate the team must manually update the corresponding patient record in the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System (VEDSS) which is the repository for all COVID-19 case data reporting on the VDH website.”
The database doesn’t include much information, but it tracks all information by residence. Health officials have cited zip codes’ overlapping with jurisdictional boundaries as sometimes causing shifts in reporting.
These three deaths reported on Wednesday morning were one resident each from Martinsville and Patrick and Franklin counties. They make 290 residents of the health district who have been lost to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
These victims were two at least 80 years old (as 149 of them have been in the district) and one in his or her 60s (that’s 35 in that age group). They were one man and two women.
But the ethnicity was muddled for the second day in a row because of redistributed cases that previously had been listed as “unreported.” Six more victims are white, two more at Black and one was added as Asian.
More than half those who have died have been men, and more than 2 out of 3 have been white.
Martinsville has had 68 deaths, Patrick County 39 and Franklin County 64. The 158 deaths recorded this year were 42 in January (then a record), 79 in February and now 37 this month.
The 7-day rolling average of deaths fell to 2.6 after having peaked at 6.6 on March 3.
There also were 29 new cases, the highest single-day total since 41 were recorded on Feb. 27. These pushed the 7-day rolling average up slightly, to 18.
Henry County reported 18 of those new cases, and Franklin County had six, Patrick County four and Martinsville one. The city has had only eight cases this month, and four of those came in one day.
The six new hospitalizations equaled the highest single-day total since Feb. 11. Henry County had three of them, Patrick County had two, and Martinsville had one.
These came the day after Sovah-Martinsville announced that its COVID-19 beds were empty and that there were four patients in their intensive-care units because of worse symptoms.
Emailed questions to Bell and Sovah spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald to ask about how much lag there is in reporting of hospitalizations drew no immediate response.
But not all hospitalizations in the district occur in Martinsville. Some – particularly Patrick County and southern Henry County – spill over to hospitals in North Carolina, and those in Franklin County go to Carilion in Rocky Mount.
Since the pandemic began, the district has had 10,779 cases, 648 hospitalizations and 290 deaths. They break down like this:
- Henry County: 4,270 cases, 294 hospitalizations, 119 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,518, 129, 68.
- Patrick County: 1,235, 96, 39.
- Franklin County: 3,756, 129, 64.
VDH reported Wednesday that statewide there have been 589,374 cases, 9,849 deaths -- up by 59 since Tuesday – and 24,925 hospitalizations.
