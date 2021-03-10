VDH: Surge of deaths from January cases of COVID-19 mostly complete

“Upon review of the death certificate the team must manually update the corresponding patient record in the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System (VEDSS) which is the repository for all COVID-19 case data reporting on the VDH website.”

The database doesn’t include much information, but it tracks all information by residence. Health officials have cited zip codes’ overlapping with jurisdictional boundaries as sometimes causing shifts in reporting.

These three deaths reported on Wednesday morning were one resident each from Martinsville and Patrick and Franklin counties. They make 290 residents of the health district who have been lost to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

These victims were two at least 80 years old (as 149 of them have been in the district) and one in his or her 60s (that’s 35 in that age group). They were one man and two women.

But the ethnicity was muddled for the second day in a row because of redistributed cases that previously had been listed as “unreported.” Six more victims are white, two more at Black and one was added as Asian.

More than half those who have died have been men, and more than 2 out of 3 have been white.