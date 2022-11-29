VDH will text and call

Don’t be surprised if you get a call or text from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The VDH has started a campaign to call and text people who are eligible to get booster shots.

According to the Nov. 28 Perspectives newsletter, the message will be: “VA Dept of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appt at https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov or (877) 829-4682.”

And you might want to hurry up and get that done this month — because the public health emergency status of COVID-19 might end soon. And that means so would the free services.

The public health emergency status due to COVID-19 will remain until at least the middle of January, according to the Nov. 21 VDH Perspectives newsletter.

The first declaration was made in January of 2020 and every 90 days after it was renewed to help get “treatments and vaccines approved at breakneck speed and meant Americans did not have to pay for them,” according to the newsletter via The Hill.

This also allows for the extension of Medicaid benefits and telehealth coverage, because once the public health emergency is no longer renewed the federal government will no longer pay for COVID vaccines, tests and treatments. Once it is over then the costs will shift to the commercial sector, according to the newsletter.

Since COVID is still a public health emergency and many people may be traveling for the holidays, the Nov. 28 Perspectives newsletter advises six easy steps to be safe not only from COVID but from other illnesses like the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

According to the newsletter, RSV hospitalization is higher in seniors than at any point in prior seasons of illness and doctors said that the latest surge in kids is turning into infection for adults. So, these steps are important not just for COVID, but for general safety against all illnesses.

Step 1 is to vaccinate for the flu and COVID. Currently there is no vaccine for RSV. Step 2 is to be cautious by staying at home or away from others before you travel to visit family or friends that may be more vulnerable to illnesses.

Step 3 is to wear a mask while traveling in crowds—even though it is no longer mandated it can still be an extra step to keep yourself and others safer. Step 4 is to always wash your hands. Step 5 is to test for COVID three days before traveling and on the day of traveling to be extra cautious and Step 6 is to stay home if you aren’t feeling your best or begin to see symptoms.

When traveling on planes, the biggest concern for infection comes from waiting in lines, boarding and exiting the plane as the actual plane is equipped with HEPA filters which minimizes the risk of infection while onboard the plane, according to the Washington Post article cited in the newsletter.

However, these filters do not 100% protect against infection and it is still recommended that travelers wear masks while in transit and come prepared by already receiving COVID vaccinations. “Even if you get sick during your travels, the new vaccines will prevent you from becoming hospitalized,” according to Cleveland Clinic pulmonologist Daniel Culver, who was quoted in the Washington Post article.

Another tip to help possibly reduce the spread of COVID may lie in the humidity levels indoors at home according to a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) team. Keeping humidity at a “sweet spot” between 40 and 60 percent may be associated with lower rates of COVID-19. The newsletter puts this in perspective, saying that most people are comfortable with humidity rates of 30 to 50 percent, and airplane cabins are usually around 20 percent humidity.

The current COVID-19 data for the West Piedmont Health District over the past 13 weeks as of Nov. 25 are: Martinsville with 186 cases and 1 death; Henry County with 755 cases and 11 deaths; Patrick County with 283 cases and 5 deaths; and Franklin County with 613 cases and 8 deaths.