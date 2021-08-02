VDOT ready to begin U.S. 58 expansion over Lovers Leap Mountain

VDOT has called the meeting "Pardon My Dust" because major traffic disruptions along the route will begin in October and continue until late spring 2026.

"We will be talking about the traffic impact over the duration of the project," Bond said. "Drivers can expect flagging operations, temporary signals may be used to control traffic, there may be some periodic delays of about five to 15 minutes during construction, and the road may be reduced to one lane at times."

Bond said work typically will be done during daylight hours Monday through Saturday, with some occasional night work.

"The drivers of that corridor should expect some periodic delays," he said. "The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone and the contractor will be posting message boards at both ends of the project to let folks know of the traffic switch as the tie-ins get made."

There will be booms

Travelers as well as residents and businesses near the work zone will hear rock drilling and blasting, and U.S. 58 will be closed in both directions while this dangerous work is being done.

