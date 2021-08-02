VDOT ready to begin U.S. 58 expansion over Lovers Leap Mountain

The long-awaited expansion of U.S. 58 at Lovers Leap is set to begin in only two months, and a public gathering has been scheduled to explain the project and answer questions.
This $300 million project has been on the drawing board for years and is expected to take almost five years to complete.
"This is the next project to be completed between Hillsville and Stuart," VDOT Communications Manager Jason Bond said. "We entered into a public/private partnership many years ago with the construction firm Branch Civil Inc. to widen a 36-mile piece between Hillsville and Stuart as funding became available."
Bond said the Lovers Leap section was funded through the General Assembly creating the U.S. Route 58 Corridor Development Program.
"I think one of the things that is interesting about this widening is we're basically building another two-lane portion over the mountain where the four lanes will be separated into two lanes in each direction, but they won't be adjacent to each other," Bond said.
A public information meeting has been set for 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Patrick & Henry Community College branch at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart. There will be a brief presentation given at 5:15, and then representatives will make themselves available to answer questions and provide information about construction phasing and traffic impacts.
VDOT has called the meeting "Pardon My Dust" because major traffic disruptions along the route will begin in October and continue until late spring 2026.
"We will be talking about the traffic impact over the duration of the project," Bond said. "Drivers can expect flagging operations, temporary signals may be used to control traffic, there may be some periodic delays of about five to 15 minutes during construction, and the road may be reduced to one lane at times."
Bond said work typically will be done during daylight hours Monday through Saturday, with some occasional night work.
"The drivers of that corridor should expect some periodic delays," he said. "The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone and the contractor will be posting message boards at both ends of the project to let folks know of the traffic switch as the tie-ins get made."
There will be booms
Travelers as well as residents and businesses near the work zone will hear rock drilling and blasting, and U.S. 58 will be closed in both directions while this dangerous work is being done.
VDOT cautions everyone in the area where work is being conducted to expect loud noises and drivers should allow extra travel time and heed the information provided by advance message boards.
The project covers one of the most difficult portions of the highway over Lovers Leap Mountain -- an altitude of approximately 2,861 feet -- in Patrick County. The 7.4-mile expansion will start three tenths of a mile east of Cloudbreak Road, about a quarter mile west of the Poor Farmers Farm Store in Vesta, and extend to seven-tenths of a mile north of Stuart, where the existing 4-lane section of the Stuart Bypass begins.
Long-running project
Plans for expanding U.S. 58 started with the Corridor Development Fund in 1989, and construction improvement began in the 1990s. A project design was was underway by 1998 and right-of-way acquisitions were being done by 2000.
Branch Civil Inc was contracted to do the work in 2003, but funding limitations have slowed the project.
A 2.7-mile section in Meadows of Dan was completed in 2006 at a cost of $20 million. The Hillsville Bypass cost $106 million to finish, and for $120 million the Tri-County section at Laurel Fork was marked off the list in 2016.
Improved overlook
In addition to widening U.S. 58, VDOT will improve alignments and grades, widen the shoulders, improve secondary road connections and private entrances, improve the Route 8 intersection, add turn lanes at all secondary road connections and crossovers, provide truck brake check areas and escape ramps and enhance the Lovers Leap Overlook.
Those enhancements will include more parking spaces, safer access and a better designation of the area.
"The next major milestone will be to connect Route 58 to I-77, and this is the next step," Bond said. "Once it's connected to I-77, you'll have a four-lane highway all the way between Virginia Beach all the way over to I-77."
Bond said there is still a 7.2-mile section at Crooked Oak Road and another 4 miles at Vesta that will need to be done.
"As the funding becomes available, we can continue moving forward with those," he said.
