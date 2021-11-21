Vehicle crash on Dye Plant Road under investigation

Police and rescue were called to the scene of a vehicle crash Sunday morning shortly before 10 a.m. on the Dye Plant Road in Martinsville.

A sliver-gray pickup truck appeared to have left the roadway and travelled about 100 feet through a wooded area before coming to rest near the Smith River.

Radio traffic indicated two vehicles were involved, and one of them was on fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire on the truck near the river.

A second dark gray pickup truck was stopped in a dirt road between the river and the Dye Plant Road and did not appear to be damaged.

Virginia State Police, Henry County Sheriff's deputies and Martinsville police officers were on the scene and investigating both vehicles.

There were no occupants in either vehicle and although a rescue vehicle was on the scene, no one was transported to the hospital.

No other details have been made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.