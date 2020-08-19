You have permission to edit this article.
Vehicle crashes into house on Stones Dairy Road in Henry County
  • Updated
An early morning crash sent a vehicle careening into a home on Stones Dairy Road in Bassett.

No details have been made available regarding the incident that occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The path  to the house in the 4900 block of Stones Dairy road indicates the vehicle was headed south when he went off the right side of the road just past Howell’s Garage and plowed into the side near the front part of the 2-story house.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the incident, and there is no record of anyone having been transported from the scene to the hospital.

