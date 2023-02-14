A single-vehicle crash in Collinsville Tuesday morning resulted in injury to the driver.

Fire and rescue were dispatched 2706 Virginia Ave.about 10:30 a.m. where a gray SUV struck a pole in the parking lot in front of Schewels Home Furniture Store.

There was damage to the front of the vehicle on the driver's side and the windshield appeared to be shattered.

Fluids from the vehicle were leaking onto the parking lot and workers on the scene spread sand around the area to help absorb the fluid.

No details regarding the incident have been provided. The incident occurred on private property and would not be considered a traffic infraction.