Vehicle without brakes becomes airborne

One person escaped serious injuries after his vehicle when airborne into the woods at the end of Oakgrove Avenue Monday afternoon.

Martinsville Police were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash where they said a man was headed south on Oakgrove Avenue at approximately 1:25 p.m. when he realized he didn’t have any brakes.

Oakgrove Avenue leads to the entrance of Southside Park and is a steep road with a sharp decline in elevation. It dead-ends at a wooded area.

Trees were damaged at about 30 feet from the ground from the impact of a silver vehicle that ran off the end of Oakgrove Avenue and into the woods.

The vehicle came to rest in the wooded area on it end and resting against trees along the a wooded hillside.

Police say the man, who was driving, was dazed but appeared not to be suffering from any physical injuries.

“He was pretty shaken up,” a man in a Martinsville police uniform said.

Police, and Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the scene and the man was transported to the Martinsville Hospital.

There was no information as to who the driver was, the make or model of the vehicle, or whether any charges would be filed.