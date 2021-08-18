Venerable Sirloin House in Martinsville closes for good

One of the mainstay restaurants in Martinsville has turned off its oven, shut out the lights and thrown in the towel out of frustration over a chronic lack of help that persists just as the COVID-19 virus continues to infect people at an alarming rate.
"We regret to inform our community that we had to close the doors of Sirloin House in Martinsville," restaurant owner Joanna Jones wrote in an email. "The truth is you can only take so much for so long and running a restaurant with little help is one of them."
This past weekend the usually packed parking lot at 530 Commonwealth Blvd. W. was empty, and a sign on the entrance door read: "Due to staff shortage, we are now closed."
Other restaurants are suffering the same peril and have scaled back operations as a result.
The Pearson Restaurant Group, owned by Will and Tammy Pearson, has curtailed the number of days they are open at Shindig Uptown, Wild Magnolia in the Patrick Henry Mall and Sportlanes Bowling Alley on the Koehler Road.
Short notices of single-day closings are occurring when there is not enough staff to serve the public.
"These are our new reduced hours for the next week or two," a Facebook post says on Wild Magnolia's page. "We've hired some really incredible new members to our team, but we're still working on getting them trained to best serve you."
The Pearsons were holding more open interviews on Wednesday at Wild Magnolia.
"We are hiring servers, cooks, management, maintenance, and more for Wild Magnolia, Sportlanes and Shindig," another Facebook post reads. "Employee discounts at all businesses, fun environment and a great team are a perfect fit for hard-working, dependable, positive individuals."
Another open interview has been set for 2-4 p.m. Monday at Shindig, but at Sirloin House the hiring opportunities were a complete disaster.
"The lack of help and people that want to work since COVID has become the real pandemic," Jones wrote. "There have been few applications submitted and a majority of who did apply would not have a working phone number or wouldn't even return your call.
"The other portion would not show up for the interview or the first day of work."
Jones wrote that other employees were constantly calling to say they would not be coming to work that day while others would show up late for their shift.
"No matter how good of a crew the remainder of the employees are, it's a disaster that is not manageable or maintainable," Jones wrote.
While open interviews were going on at Wild Magnolia on Wednesday, Virginia Career Works, the West Piedmont Workforce and the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce were hosting a job fair at the Patrick & Henry Community College's site in Patrick County.
"Advertising for part-time, full-time, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, trucking, and more," a flyer for the event stated.
Employers scheduled to be on hand prepared to offer qualified applicants a job on the spot included CPB Behavioral Therapy and Advocacy Services, Primland, Cornerstone Building Brands, Monogram Foods, Eastman Performance Films, Amthor International, Legacy Wellness, Piedmont Community Services, Patrick County Government, Fairy Stone State Park, Clark Brothers Construction, AmeriStaff, Ten Oaks, HanesBrands, Patrick County Public Schools, Circle K, Strategic Therapy Associates, Carter Bank & Trust, Surge Staffing, Patrick County Department of Social Services, Nickelston Fencing, Clark Gas & Oil, CareAdvantage, Adecco Staffing, Mulberry Nursing & Rehab and Nilit America.
ResumeBuilder.com asked 1,250 unemployed American adults who lost their job because of the pandemic if they are currently pursuing employment.
The results, released on Tuesday, disclosed that 31% were not looking for work because they were concerned about contracting COVID-19, 24% complained their area lacked jobs, 23% said they lack child care, 22% admitted they made the same amount or more money on unemployment, and 20% simply didn't want to update their resumes.
The survey also discovered that one in three Baby Boomers laid off during the pandemic is choosing retirement over job-hunting.
The Pearsons are asking their patrons to be aware of their predicament.
"Thanks for your patience and understanding through these tough times for restaurants, the Pearsons wrote collectively on their three Facebook pages. "Please remember everyone is having issues right now, please give them a little extra compassion."
But although the Pearsons intend to buckle down and outlast the current situation, it was too much to overcome at the Sirloin House.
"We have been blessed with many great employees over the years, which we are super grateful for but the fact is you can’t run a restaurant with just a few great people and they too had become tired, overworked, and frustrated with the way things have been," Jones wrote.
Jones and her husband, Johnny, also own a second Sirloin House in Eden, N.C., where some of the Martinsville employees will continue to work.
