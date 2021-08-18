Venerable Sirloin House in Martinsville closes for good

One of the mainstay restaurants in Martinsville has turned off its oven, shut out the lights and thrown in the towel out of frustration over a chronic lack of help that persists just as the COVID-19 virus continues to infect people at an alarming rate.

"We regret to inform our community that we had to close the doors of Sirloin House in Martinsville," restaurant owner Joanna Jones wrote in an email. "The truth is you can only take so much for so long and running a restaurant with little help is one of them."

This past weekend the usually packed parking lot at 530 Commonwealth Blvd. W. was empty, and a sign on the entrance door read: "Due to staff shortage, we are now closed."

Other restaurants are suffering the same peril and have scaled back operations as a result.

The Pearson Restaurant Group, owned by Will and Tammy Pearson, has curtailed the number of days they are open at Shindig Uptown, Wild Magnolia in the Patrick Henry Mall and Sportlanes Bowling Alley on the Koehler Road.

Short notices of single-day closings are occurring when there is not enough staff to serve the public.