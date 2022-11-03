Veteran walks to raise money

Martinsville native Dennis Bender is fundraising by walking over 50 miles in the month of November for Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS).

SSS was founded by three U.S. Army veterans, Brian Kinsella, Nick Black and Craig Gridelli, after they lost a fellow veteran and friend to suicide. SSS provides mental health support, alternative therapies, resources and referrals and education and training for veterans.

SSS has partnered with the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) to create this national fundraiser for November called the 50 Mile Ruck March. Bender plans to walk at least 2.2 miles each day for a total of at least 66 miles. The number 2.2 is to honor the approximate 22 veterans who commit suicide each day, according to Bender and veteranwarrioroutreach.org.

The fundraiser is conducted through a Facebook group that has over 38 thousand members and features a link for individuals to create their own fundraiser where a monetary goal can be set and updates can be posted. Bender set his goal to $200. His Facebook fundraiser page is at https://www.facebook.com/donate/691812831955720/.

As of Wednesday, Bender has only $50 left to raise, but there is no cap to how much can be raised, he said. That money will go directly to SSS to help provide counseling for veterans that need help.

“They say that every $30 raised pays for an hour of counseling,” he added.

Bender said he will post daily where he will be walking so that anyone who wants to join him can know where to show up. He is beginning at the Smith River Sports Complex at around 6 p.m. for the first seven days and then he plans walk closer to 5 p.m. and to change locations and walk in uptown Martinsville, Jack Dalton Park and what he called “rollercoaster road” as a kid over by Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School.

He said that he would like to have a guest walker every day to help keep himself accountable, but he may end up bringing his dog Shay if that doesn’t work out. The Bender family rescued Shay from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and “she’s been the best dog I’ve ever had,” Bender said.

Bender said he wants to challenge himself as much as possible with incrementally more difficult walks each day. He is carrying a rucksack that is filled with weights and water bottles to total around 42 pounds on each walk.

“I haven’t carried a rucksack in 16 years,” he said. When he was in the army, he carried rucksacks that were almost twice the weight of what he plans to carry for his walks this month.

The cause is important to him because, as a U.S. Army veteran himself, he is doing this fundraiser to “help raise awareness for the veterans who commit suicide” and it is important to him because he doesn’t want to see any of his “brothers- and sisters-in-arms struggling and not having the opportunities to get help from somebody.”

Bender joined the U.S. Army as a scout after 9/11. This was after his mother, Gail Repass, returned from helping the American Red Cross with cleanup and told him stories. Bender was in Iraq for 17 months during his military career and when he returned home he was given a key from the city, he said.

“I’ve got a group of guys that I was in [the army] with, that we’re all doing this together,” Bender said. “So we’re all keeping each other accountable.” He said that they are also having a little friendly competition between the group to see who can raise the most money and walk the most miles.

To create your own fundraiser, visit the Facebook group 50 Mile Ruck March Challenge powered by USAA, request to join the group and then click the link to make your own Facebook fundraiser and start walking.

For more information on SSS, visit stopsoldiersuicide.org.

Homefront turns to joyful homecoming for soldier It was a homecoming reception fit for a battalion, but it was especially marshaled for an Ar…