 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veterans Day celebration at Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ
0 comments
editor's pick

Veterans Day celebration at Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ in Martinsville honored the veterans in a special service on Sunday. Approximately 20 attended and, to maintain social distance, remained in the parking lot while some remained in their vehicles. 

Special recognition was given to 98-year-old World War II Navy veteran Leonard Hairston. He received a special gift, and each veteran was presented a monetary gift by Bishop Earley Dillard (who is also an Air Force veteran). 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert