Veterans Day celebration at Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ in Martinsville honored the veterans in a special service on Sunday. Approximately 20 attended and, to maintain social distance, remained in the parking lot while some remained in their vehicles.
Special recognition was given to 98-year-old World War II Navy veteran Leonard Hairston. He received a special gift, and each veteran was presented a monetary gift by Bishop Earley Dillard (who is also an Air Force veteran).
