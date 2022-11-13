Veterans Day service honors Fowlkes and Stone

Veterans should tell their stories, said retired Army Lt. Col. Charles M. Clay.

He was the keynote speaker addressing the large audience of the 74th Annual Veterans Day Service Friday at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. It was coordinated by the Veterans Service Organization.

“God does not waste any of our experiences,” said Clay, who was born in Martinsville and grew up in Bassett, said. “You are all part of the history of this great nation.”

Clay said that Veterans Day began as a day to honor veterans from World War I and over the years changed to honor not just those select veterans, but all of them. “To all veterans here today, I want to say again a sincere thank you for all you have done.”

“It’s so humbling to think about maybe the places they have been, the things they have seen, what they’ve done, that they’ve played their part in our nation’s history that, again, is still being written,” Clay said.

“There are other ways your unique gifts and abilities are needed now,” he added. “Even as we honor our veterans today, I would offer that there are other ways that your experiences can be certainly used and are certainly needed … Maybe by telling the story of how you served and why.”

“May God bless our troops wherever they are and may God bless America as we return to him,” Clay said.

Walter Shepard announced W.C. Fowlkes as the Veteran of the Year after listing his accomplishments, community services and medals for over three minutes. The award is decided by the local Veteran Service Organization (VSO) and has been presented since 1992.

“I really don’t know what to say other than thank you,” Fowlkes said. “I guess if you really enjoy what you’re doing, if you feel like you’re accomplishing something … you really don’t think about it. It’s just what you should be doing.”

“I never looked for anything in return other than the thanks from those that I was able to help and assist at different times,” Fowlkes said. “It wasn’t me ever, it was always with a group of veterans trying to do what we could do for others.”

“It was just the thing to do, that’s about the only way I know how to say it,” Fowlkes added. “ I just really do appreciate it and I’m very proud of this. Thank you all so much.”

Henry County Supervisor Debra Buchanan presented the Outstanding Veteran Award to Russell Stone, which is awarded by the Henry County Board of Supervisors and Martinsville City Council through nominations. The award was created in 2009 to honor a veteran who best represents what service to the country and community means.

After another lengthy biography detailing service, awards and more, Stone said “I’m not as eloquent as Lt. Col. [Charles M. Clay] but what he said resonated with me … If I was capable of writing it, that would be my speech.”

“All of us veterans … We have to stand for what we’ve accomplished and what we’ve done in the past and God knows what we can do in the future,” Stone said.

“I really appreciate this honor,” Stone added. “And God bless you and God bless America … Thank you.”

“It doesn’t rain in the military, it rains on the military,” Sonny Richardson said while thanking the audience for showing up on the gloomy, wet day.

High School (BHS) JROTC presented the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Magna Vista High School Choir sang the National Anthem.

“It’s an honor and I certainly am privileged to have seen all of you,” Fowlkes said in closing. “I’ve known Russell [Stone] since I was a kid in the community and … I remember him well and I remember him over the years and I really want to congratulate him again.”