Veterans honored at 73rd annual event
top story

Veterans honored at 73rd annual event

Attendees

Local veterans attend the 73rd Annual Veterans Day Service at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

 Bill Wyatt

Veterans were honored and two men received awards for their service Thursday morning at the 73rd Annual Veterans Day Service at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

Sheppard and Kipfinger

Walter E. Sheppard (left) is presented with the Veteran of the Year award by David Kipfinger.

Walter E. Sheppard of Martinsville was named the Veteran of the Year, and Curtis Millner of Martinsville was presented with this year's Martinsville and Henry County Outstanding Veteran Award.

Sheppard is a Martinsville High School graduate. In 1966 he was drafted into the Marine Corps, where he became a mechanic, specializing in hydraulics.

He served on active duty until 1968 and in the Reserves until 1972.

Sheppard has a life membership in the Virginia Jaycees, helped develop the Collinsville Jaycee Park and Camp Virginia Jaycees and worked to organize Marine Corps League Detachment 908 in Martinsville and Henry County.

He is a Toys for Tots volunteer and serves as the chaplain for the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville and Henry County.

Curtis Millner

Curtis Millner is the 2021 recipient of the Martinsville and Henry County Outstanding Veteran award. 

Millner served on active duty in the Army for 23 years and another 6 years as a JROTC instructor in uniform for Henry County Public Schools.

Millner and Slaughter

Curtis Millner (left) is presented with the 2021 Martinsville and Henry County Outstanding Veteran award by Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter.

He joined the Army at the age of 17 and retired in 1983 as a Chief Warrant Officer serving in Guatemala, Vietnam, Thailand and Germany and was awarded the Legion of Merit, a designation recognizing exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

Millner is also a former Chairman of the Henry County School Board.

W C Fowlkes

G.H. Vaughn (left), Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan, Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson and Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter listen to W.C. Fowlkes explain the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

W.C. Fowlkes welcomed those attending and pointed out that Veterans Day is a day to recognize all service members in the Armed Forces, while Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the military.

The JROTC of Bassett High School presented the colors and led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance while the 29th Infantry Band performed the National Anthem.

Band

29th Infantry Band performs the National Anthem.

Ell Manns offered the invocation and S.T. Fulcher introduced G.H. Vaughan, the guest speaker.

G H Vaughn

Dr. G. H. Vaughn was this year's keynote speaker.

Vaughan is the pastor of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church in Martinsville and the Departmental Chaplain for the Danville Police Department.

Vaughan thanked not only the veterans, but also their spouses for their sacrifices and encouraged veterans to continue to "lead on."

Mark Hinchcliff provided the benediction, and American Legion Post #42 offered refreshments at the conclusion of the service.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

