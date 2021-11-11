Veterans honored at 73rd annual event

Veterans were honored and two men received awards for their service Thursday morning at the 73rd Annual Veterans Day Service at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

Walter E. Sheppard of Martinsville was named the Veteran of the Year, and Curtis Millner of Martinsville was presented with this year's Martinsville and Henry County Outstanding Veteran Award.

Sheppard is a Martinsville High School graduate. In 1966 he was drafted into the Marine Corps, where he became a mechanic, specializing in hydraulics.

He served on active duty until 1968 and in the Reserves until 1972.

Sheppard has a life membership in the Virginia Jaycees, helped develop the Collinsville Jaycee Park and Camp Virginia Jaycees and worked to organize Marine Corps League Detachment 908 in Martinsville and Henry County.

He is a Toys for Tots volunteer and serves as the chaplain for the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville and Henry County.

Millner served on active duty in the Army for 23 years and another 6 years as a JROTC instructor in uniform for Henry County Public Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}