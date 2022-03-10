Vex Miller wins Eastman's Oratorical Contest; Alexander Doyle, Bailey Stanley, Emily Williams and Anika Banerjee finalists

Vex Miller, a ninth-grade student at Martinsville High School, earned first place in Eastman’s Oratorical Essay Contest.

The focus of the virtual contest was to highlight Black people from Virginia who have made significant contributions to history and to provide high-schoolers with the opportunity to share their writing, public speaking and leadership skills, according to a press release from Martinsville City Public Schools.

Miller competed in the Southside Speaks Black History Oratorical Contest against finalists from the other area high schools. Her speech was about Arthur Ashe, a professional tennis player who won three grand slam singles titles.

Anika Banerjee, a senior at Carlisle School, spoke about civil rights activist Barbara Johns.

Alexander Doyle, a junior at Patrick County High School, spoke about mathematician Gladys West who helped mathematically model the shape of the earth and the satellite geodesy models used in the global positioning system.

Bailey Stanley, a freshman at Bassett High School, spoke about Mildred and Richard Loving, a married couple who were the plaintiffs in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia in 1967.

Emily Williams, a senior at Magna Vista High School, spoke about Oliver Hill, Sr., a civil rights attorney whose work ended the separate but equal doctrine.

“This is the second consecutive year that MCPS students won this award," stated Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley in the release. "Writing and speaking skills are essential for student growth and academic excellence. These are lifelong learner traits and tools.”

MHS English teacher Ryan Brent said of Miller, "I am excited to see what great work is to come from her, as she is winning this as a freshman."

MHS Principal Aji Dixon stated in the release, “She is an extremely articulate and talented young lady with a great deal of potential, and we certainly appreciate Eastman for providing this opportunity to students in our community.”