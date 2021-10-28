VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball stated in the release, “We are confident that Henry County’s strategic location and quality-of-life amenities, business environment, and topnotch workforce will continue to propel VF Corporation to success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the company for years to come.”

“Governor Northam created the Office of Outdoor Recreation to get the most out of Virginia’s unique and diverse natural assets,” Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade and Director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation Cassidy Rasnick stated in the release. “VF Corporation is a global powerhouse in the outdoor industry, and its decision to invest in Henry County demonstrates that this industry can be a true driver of economic development for communities in which it operates.”