VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs

VF Corporation has announced plans to create 82 new jobs and invest $10.2 million in Henry County.
The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.
“VF Corporation has thrived in Henry County for nearly 20 years and we are thrilled to see the company continue to invest in the Commonwealth,” stated Gov. Ralph Northam in a release. “Virginia’s strong outdoor recreation economy supports the growth of companies like VF Corporation. We look forward to the company’s continued success here in the Commonwealth as our ecotourism industry grows.”
VF Corporation has been an employer in Henry County since 2003 and owns and operates workwear brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation and the Virginia Office of Outdoor Recreation to secure the project for Virginia, the release states. Northam approved a $225,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henry County with the project.
The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee-training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball stated in the release, “We are confident that Henry County’s strategic location and quality-of-life amenities, business environment, and topnotch workforce will continue to propel VF Corporation to success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the company for years to come.”
“Governor Northam created the Office of Outdoor Recreation to get the most out of Virginia’s unique and diverse natural assets,” Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade and Director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation Cassidy Rasnick stated in the release. “VF Corporation is a global powerhouse in the outdoor industry, and its decision to invest in Henry County demonstrates that this industry can be a true driver of economic development for communities in which it operates.”
“We’ve proudly operated our distribution center in Martinsville for 18 years and we know that continuing to invest in Martinsville is the right choice given its location and committed employees,” said Cameron Bailey, VF Corporation Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, in the release. “The planned investments in this facility, from enhanced technology to improved distribution equipment, as well as the 82 new full-time positions, will help deliver our products to our consumers in a more efficient and prompt manner. On behalf of our brands and VF as a whole, we extend our gratitude to Governor Northam and Senator Stanley for their continued partnership.”
“VF Corporation has been a great friend and partner with Henry County for many years,” said Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Adams. “Today’s announcement further solidifies our relationship. We are blessed to have VF in our community.”
Sen. William Stanley stated, “I am pleased to see VF Corporation continue to grow and create many new opportunities for citizens in Martinsville and Henry County.”
“I am again pleased to add my voice of congratulations to everyone who helped bring more jobs to Henry County with this investment,” said Del. Les Adams.
