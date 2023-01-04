Vickie Few recognized

Sovah Health-Martinsville RN Vickie Few was awarded The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, which recognizes the “super-human efforts nurses perform every day,” a release states.

Few works as part of the “nursing floating pool” and is a member of the Recruitment and Retention Council at Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was nominated for the award by four patients.

The patients said that Few is “polite, caring and informative” with her efforts to take time to connect with her patients, be proactive in her care and to always go the extra mile for them, the release states.

“She showed herself to be an excellent, compassionate nurse on the 5th floor. As I watched her throughout the day, she was polite and informative to all her patients and family members. She is so pleasant and simply an outstanding nurse,” a patient said.

“Vickie has made a great impact on her patients, and I was pleased to present the DAISY award to her this morning,” Sovah Health–Martinsville Chief Nursing Officer Lindsay Crumpton said.

“She is an exceptional nurse, and it is shown through her hard work and dedication every day. Vickie takes the time to listen to her patients’ needs and helps them understand the care they are receiving. We are so proud of her, as well as all our nurses here at Sovah Health that continuously dedicate themselves to care for our community,” Crumpton added.