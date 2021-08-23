 Skip to main content
Victim identified from last week's wreck in Ridgeway
Victim identified from last week's wreck in Ridgeway

  • Updated
katrina neal gibson

Katrina Neal Gibson

The victim of a single-vehicle wreck in Ridgeway last Tuesday is a woman from Greensboro, N.C.

Virginia State Police confirmed on Monday that Katrina N. Gibson died four days before her 29th birthday at the scene of a vehicle crash near the intersection of Greensboro Road and Morehead Avenue in Ridgeway.

The VSP responded to the crash at 3:25 a.m. and found a 1992 Honda Accord that had been traveling north on Greensboro Road (U.S. 220) and veered off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, a release stated.

Police say Gibson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

