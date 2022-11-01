Victim of fatal fire identified

The victim of an Oct. 14 house fire on Forest Street has been identified as Rita Cox Sands, 79.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 405 Forest St. The caller told the dispatcher that someone might be inside the house, a City of Martinsville release stated.

A release from the City Tuesday morning stated the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke had identified the body and the family had been notified. Officials are still awaiting results that will confirm the cause and manner of death.

Burn patterns indicated the fire started in a bedroom in the rear of the home and was classified as accidental. Fire Chief Ted Anderson told the Bulletin the evidence indicated an electrical outlet in the room appeared to be overloaded and failed.

The fire spread from the outlet to wood nearby, furniture and to the house.

“It was an older house with older construction,” Anderson said after the fire was extinguished. “There were no firestops, so the fire got a lot of jump on the firefighters.”

A firestop is a means of protection that increases the fire resistance within a wall and is required in modern construction.

“We would like to ask the community to share in our thoughts and prayers for the family during this tragic event,” Anderson said in a release on Tuesday.

Fire Marshal Andy Powers reminded everyone, with the cold weather and holiday season upon us, to be extra careful.

“Have your heating systems serviced by qualified technicians, make sure you have working, in date smoke alarms within your home and if you need a smoke alarm, contact us at 276-403-5325 or Henry County Public Safety at 276-634-4660,” said Powers in the release. “Give space heaters space and use all heating and cooking appliances per manufacturer’s specifications.”

GIS records indicated the house was built in 1920 with an assessed value of $54,500 and was owned by Sands.