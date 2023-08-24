The Henry County Public Service Authority Board of Directors has voted to borrow almost $6 million dollars to upgrade the sewer system in the Villa Heights community.

At its regular meeting Monday night, the PSA Board unanimously voted to approve $5.97 million for the use of loan funds from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund to cover the cost of the project.

Principal forgiveness, in the amount of $300,000, will reduce the amount of the loan, leaving about $5.6 million to be paid down over a 30-year period at 0.5% interest. Staff estimates the annual loan payment will be $203,626.

“We received a fantastic rate from the state on this loan,” said PSA General Manager Dale Wagoner. “The sewer lines throughout Villa Heights are quite dated and require a lot of ongoing maintenance, so while this project may come at a slight cost for the PSA, it is a worthwhile endeavor to alleviate some of those ongoing costs while also improving services for an underserved community.”

The project will also include additional manhole access spaces along with the replacement of the sewer lines, leaving easier access to address any repair needs with the system in the future.

The PSA expects construction to begin in 2024 and estimated completion should occur sometime in 2026.

In other matters, the board:

Approved an additional appropriation of $547,575 in grant funds received through the state’s Hazard Mitigation Grant program for the purchase of standby generators. The generators will be placed at water booster pump stations in Oak Level and Fieldale to provide backup power during extended power outages.