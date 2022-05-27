 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Virginia Avenue traffic to be disrupted

  • 0
Virginia Avenue and Seminole Drive

This is the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Seminole Drive where a pipe replacement will cause lane and intersection closures for an expected eight days.

 Courtesy: Google Maps

One lane of Virginia Avenue and the intersection of Seminole Drive and Virginia Avenue will be closed for an estimated eight days beginning June 6, a release from Henry County stated.

In February, the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) repaired a water main break at Seminole Drive and Virginia Avenue and during an inspection it was determined that the pipe under Seminole Drive was deteriorating and needed to be replaced, the release said.

A lane closure request was granted by the Virginia Department of Transportation and replacement of the 16-inch pipe was scheduled for June 6-10, the release stated.

After the pipe is replaced, Gary Smith Construction will repair the curb and gutter damage that is expected to be caused by the pipe replacement, extending the lane closure by another three or four days, the release said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest report: Henry County

Arrest report: Henry County

April Henry County arrest reports: As well as the usual, there's threaten to bomb, install a tracking device, annoying ringing telephone to emergency personnel and illegal disposal of a dead body on public property.

Arrest report: City of Martinsville

Arrest report: City of Martinsville

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert