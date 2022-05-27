Virginia Avenue traffic to be disrupted

One lane of Virginia Avenue and the intersection of Seminole Drive and Virginia Avenue will be closed for an estimated eight days beginning June 6, a release from Henry County stated.

In February, the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) repaired a water main break at Seminole Drive and Virginia Avenue and during an inspection it was determined that the pipe under Seminole Drive was deteriorating and needed to be replaced, the release said.

A lane closure request was granted by the Virginia Department of Transportation and replacement of the 16-inch pipe was scheduled for June 6-10, the release stated.

After the pipe is replaced, Gary Smith Construction will repair the curb and gutter damage that is expected to be caused by the pipe replacement, extending the lane closure by another three or four days, the release said.