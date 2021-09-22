Virginia Department of Health again offering free COVID-19 testing as deaths in West Piedmont Health District grow

People who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered do not need to get tested after exposure if they do not have any symptoms, she said.

Standard vaccination is two doses, but recent recommendations have suggested that fully vaccinated people get a booster shot. Booster shots (also called “third doses”) are expected to be widely available at pharmacies and doctors’ offices soon, she said.

People who are immune-compromised will be entitled to get the booster shots first, followed by people ages 65 and older, Bell said.

Food and Drug Administration findings for booster shots for the general population have not been released yet, Bell said.

Those deaths

A resident of Martinsville was the most recent from from the health district to have died for the virus, record by 5 p.m. Monday. That followed six deaths during the weekend: three in Franklin County, two in Patrick County and one on Henry County.

We don't know when a death might have occurred. VDH goes through an extensive process of verification before adding to its database, which can take weeks and maybe months to complete.