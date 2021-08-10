Virginia Department of Health official: 'Bulk of population will be exposed to delta variant' in next few months

Avula said in the next two weeks he should have information about the state's position on offering a third dose, or booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, something that is already being offered in Germany, France and Israel.

"We are looking for approval in September for [vaccinations for] ages 5 to 11," Avula said. "There will likely be an increase in vaccination requirements, more entities likely will require employees to be vaccinated, and people will have to prove that they have been vaccinated."

Anyone who was vaccinated in Virginia can download a copy of their vaccine card online through the VDH.

Avula painted a picture of strict guidelines and more mandates if the spread of the virus continues to accelerate as it has been doing recently.

"Vaccination mandates will be the responsibility of the General Assembly, but what we've seen with variants that have emerged is that each one is trying to survive and the delta variant is doing a better job of that than the others," Avula said. "There will likely be a variant that the current vaccine won't be so effective so pharmaceuticals are in the process of producing boosters that accommodate these emerging variants."