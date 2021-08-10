Virginia Department of Health official: 'Bulk of population will be exposed to delta variant' in next few months

Virginia Department of Health officials made it clear for Southside Virginia as well as most of the rest if the state: Everyone should wear a face covering when indoors in a public setting, even if you are fully vaccinated.
"The number of COVID cases is increasing -- it's 30% higher this week -- and 80% of tests for variants show the delta variant," state epidemiologist Lilian Peake said in a conference call on Tuesday. "The vaccination rate in Virginia is not high enough to curb the spread."
Peake said the rise in numbers doesn't mean the vaccines aren't working.
"COVID is a preventable disease now," she said.
Many people, parents of school-age children among them, have questioned why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened the mask-wearing requirements and then last Wednesday tightened them again.
"New data show some vaccinated people might be infectious and spread the disease," Deputy Director Laurie Forlano from the Office of Epidemiology said. "This is why the CDC updated mask wearing."
The CDC now says everyone 2 years and older should wear a mask inside a public setting regardless of their vaccination status for all localities determined to be at a substantial or high level of community transmission by the CDC.
All of Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Henry, Pittsylvania and Patrick meet that threshold.
Although Martinsville fell into the CDC's "low" category from risk of community spread on Tuesday -- the city showed a 0% positivity rate -- all other parts of the West Piedmont Health District are "high" (Patrick and Henry counties) or "substantial" (Franklin County).
Patrick County, which has by far the lowest vaccination rates in the health district and among the lowest in the state, now has a positivity of more than 25%, meaning that more than 1 out of every 4 COVID-19 tests is positive.
Students returned to classes there on Tuesday without a mandate -- only encouragement -- to wear masks.
The health district in the past four days has reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and five new hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported since Friday.
The 7-day average of new cases in the district is now at 25 and 17.8 per 100,000 population. You have to go back to March 1 to see totals that high. Across Virginia the surge of variant-inspired cases added 1,759 more to the total on Tuesday morning and pushed the 7-day average to 1,677.
"It's important for people to remember there was new information from the CDC that told us that fully vaccinated people could spread the variant," Forlano said. "With rapidly increasing cases, that's why the CDC updated the guidelines.
"I realize this is confusing to the public."
The good news shared at a press briefing by telephone on Tuesday is that the rate of vaccinations in Virginia is also rising.
"We're finally seeing an increase in daily rates of vaccinations - right at 14,000 a day," State Vaccine Coordinator Danny Avula said. "The reality is the impact of delta is causing hospitalizations to increase around the country."
VDH shows that 61.5% of the population (and 73.5% of adults) have had at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 54.7% (or 65.8% of adults) have had the second shot or one of Johnson & Johnson to be fully vaccinated.
But in the WPHD, 43% of the population have had one shot, and 38.3% are fully vaccinated. Only among adults in Martinsville are rates approaching the state's totals.
Avula said the outreach among local health departments to encourage vaccinations and make them available will continue through the fall.
"Vaccination is the most effective thing a person can do," he said. "COVID is not going to go away after delta; we're likely going to see other variants."
Avula suggested the COVID-19 virus will not disappear.
"We need to learn how to live with this virus," he said. "Consistently, we are seeing that fully vaccinated people are protected against the severe effects of the delta variant."
Avula said in the next two weeks he should have information about the state's position on offering a third dose, or booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, something that is already being offered in Germany, France and Israel.
"We are looking for approval in September for [vaccinations for] ages 5 to 11," Avula said. "There will likely be an increase in vaccination requirements, more entities likely will require employees to be vaccinated, and people will have to prove that they have been vaccinated."
Anyone who was vaccinated in Virginia can download a copy of their vaccine card online through the VDH.
Avula painted a picture of strict guidelines and more mandates if the spread of the virus continues to accelerate as it has been doing recently.
"Vaccination mandates will be the responsibility of the General Assembly, but what we've seen with variants that have emerged is that each one is trying to survive and the delta variant is doing a better job of that than the others," Avula said. "There will likely be a variant that the current vaccine won't be so effective so pharmaceuticals are in the process of producing boosters that accommodate these emerging variants."
Perhaps the most sobering projection Avula offered is his prediction that the "bulk of our population will likely be exposed to the delta variant in the next few months."
"If 90 to 95% of the population has been vaccinated and has immunity, then it means we won't see as steep a toll in terms of hospitalization and death," Avulu said. "COVID is with us to stay in some form or another."
