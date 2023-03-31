Today is the final day of a public comment period on an enforcement by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on Virginia Mirror Company Inc. (VMCI).

An enforcement action has been proposed for Virginia Mirror Company Inc. for violations of the Virginia Waste Management Act and the applicable regulations at the Martinsville facility that occurred as part of the silvering and painting operations performed in the manufacturing process of mirrors and glass, according to the DEQ. The Department of Environmental Quality proposes to issue a consent order with a penalty in the amount of $40,000 to address the noncompliance.

Public comment may be sent to Michelle Callahan of the DEQ at michelle.callahan@deq.virginia.gov or (804) 698-4000 or (800) 592-5482.

At Virginia Mirror’s facility, “silvering and painting operations are performed in the manufacturing process of mirrors and glass,” the DEQ Consent Order states. Those operations are subject to the Virginia Waste Management Act and the Regulations.

The VMCI facility generates both hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, the DEQ reports. The hazardous wastes it generates are paint and paint-related materials and solids and corrosive liquids (basic and acidic). The regulated waste it generates is used oil spent lead acid batteries. The universal waste it generates is spent florescent lamps.

On Aug. 24, 2021, the DEQ performed a desk-top, audit-style review for compliance. Its report states that it found the following:

VCMI accumulated hazardous waste for over 180 days, from April 12, 2018, to Feb. 25, 2020, instead of shipping it offsite

VCMI stored accumulated hazardous waste on-site for over a year, did not notify the DEQ of that and did not explain why doing so was necessary

VCMI generated over 2,200 pounds of hazardous waste during December 2020 and did not notify the DEQ nor the Environmental Protection Agency of a change to Large Quantity Generator (LQG) status

VCMI did not pay the LQG hazardous waste fee for 2020

VCMI did not re-notify the EPA of its continued SGQ status by the deadline of Sept. 1, 2021

VCMI did not provide documentation to confirm that hazardous waste containers were labeled appropriately

VCMI did not document weekly inspections, develop a quick reference guide to distribute to emergency responders and other agencies, ensure that all employees are familiar with proper waste handling and emergency procedures, or ensure that universal waste was contained in a closed package or container

VCMI did not ship universal waste between 2019 and May 11, 2021, letting it accumulate for over a year; and VCMI did not demonstrate the length of time universal waste had been accumulated.

Code sets a limit of 180 days for the accumulation of hazardous waste on site, the report states. Anyone who becomes a Large Quantity Generator must notify the department in writing of that change in status and pay an annual fee. A small quantity generator must re-notify the EPA starting in 2021 and every four years thereafter, it states.

The DEQ assessed Virginia Mirror with a $40,000 civil charge.

The order was signed and accepted on Feb. 9 by Beverly Riddle, Virginia Mirror Company vice president of human resources.

Virginia Mirror did not respond to a request for comment from the Bulletin on Thursday.