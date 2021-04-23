Virginia restaurants can open their bars for the first time in more than a year

“This is big,” he said. “It’s getting back to normal, and that in and of itself is a kind of tiny little miracle.”

Change without notice

The change allowing bar seating went into effect immediately Wednesday afternoon when Northam signed the order. It was uploaded to the governor’s website under the executive order section as a PDF, which was flagged with an updated banner and presented amended changes in bold.

No other communication or announcement was shared to indicate the reopening of bars for customers, which was first reported by The Virginian-Pilot around 10:30 p.m., so Staples, like many others in the restaurant industry, found themselves scrambling the find out the details late Wednesday night.

Terry, head of the state’s restaurant group, said he got a heads up from someone in the governor’s office Wednesday afternoon that a change allowing bar seating would be coming. He alerted a few of VRTLA’s members, who shared the news with other restaurant operators around the state and sought to find out if the order was real and immediate.

For local restaurant owners, the last-minute changes to their business operations causes confusion and unnecessary scrambling, said Croxton of Rappahannock.

“I really wish Northam’s administration would give us and the public more of a heads up in regards to these announcements,” Croxton said, adding that bar confusion reminded him of what happened in November when Northam announced a 25-person cap on gatherings via a video release on a Friday afternoon with no other information. For most of the weekend, restaurants across the state were unclear if the 25-person cap applied to restaurants (it didn’t).