VMNH Dragon Festival Oct. 15-16 plans fun -- for those fully vaccinated or recently tested

Dragons may be on the loose, but the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) is taking strong precautions to keep out the real monster – COVID-19.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required for admission to the VMNH Dragon Festival for anyone 12 and older.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

The festival explores the lore of dragons, the impact they have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and spread of their myth.

This year’s event features the Dragon Festival debut of Tiamat, a 37 foot-long dragon designed and created by J. Leigh and The Color of Mud Studio.

Also at the festival will be:

Dragon displays and art

Full-size dragon sculpture

Fire performances

Blacksmith presentations

Stilt walkers

Medieval LARP combat performances

Sci-fi and fantasy authors

Beer & Meade Garden (Noon to 6 p.m., $5 per drink)

Ren Faire marketplace

Games, crafts and activities

Food trucks

Music