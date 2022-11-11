VMNH goes solar

Upgrades to the Virginia Museum of Natural History on Starling Avenue are expected to save $300 a day in energy costs for the Commonwealth of Virginia when complete.

On Friday, the museum opened its doors offering free admission to the public in celebration of an expansive energy efficiency project that officials say is nearing completion.

Guaranteed annual energy savings of $106,561 will be due to the installation of a roof-mounted solar array, the installation of an electric vehicle charging station, LED lighting retrofitting, upgrades to the museum’s insulation and weatherization and the recommissioning of the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and building automation system.

“This pays for itself in 15 years,” said VMNH Chief Financial Officer Johnathon Martin. “If it doesn’t meet the projections, then they cut us a check.”

Martin thanked Siemens Energy for doing the work and providing a grant, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Energy and the city of Martinsville for providing the needed utility upgrades.

In celebration of the project, free admission was offered to all visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and, since it was Veterans Day, all veterans who visited the museum were gifted with two free passes to visit the museum on a future date through the end of 2023 in appreciation of their service.

“We’ve had a steady stream of visitors all day,” said Marketing and Public Relations Manager Zach Ryder.

The facility in use today opened its doors in March 2007 and is an agency of the Secretary of Education for Virginia. The museum entered into a public-private partnership with Siemens and the Virginia Department of Energy to upgrade the existing energy systems through a state grant for solar enhanced energy performance contracts using American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) funds, a VMNH release stated.