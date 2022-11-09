Voters chose Rawls, Jones, Griffith and others; Results of 2022 elections listed

Political newcomers Aaron Rawls and LC Jones will be Martinsville’s newest City Council members, ousting incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner in a close race Tuesday.

The top vote-getters were just five votes away from each other and less than 100 votes ahead of Bowles: Rawls, 1901; Jones, 1896, Bowles 1808 and Turner 1213.

By precinct, the results were:

Precinct 1, Housing: Bowles, 176; Jones, 152; Rawls, 77; Turner, 34

Precinct 2, Martinsville Middle School (MMS): Rawls, 287; Jones, 244; Bowles, 231; Turner, 164

Precinct 3, Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH): Jones, 165; Rawls, 160; Bowles, 139; Turner, 83

Precinct 4, Martinsville High School (MHS): Bowles, 314, Jones, 277; Rawls, 215; Turner, 165

Precinct 5, Schools Administration Building at Druid Hills (the largest precinct, with 2,290 registered voters): Rawls, 521; Jones, 406; Turner, 397; Bowles, 362

Precinct 6, Albert Harris Elementary School (AHES): Jones, 98; Bowles, 72; Rawls, 63; Turner, 12

The total turnout shows 48% of the Housing Precinct, 46% at MMS, 39% at the VMNH, 47% of MHS, 73% at the School Administration; and 55% at AHES.

The election process has “been fine,” Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett told the Bulletin and Star News Tuesday night, with the process going “very smoothly. I’m pleased.”

He added that he’s planning to retire, so this would be his last election.

The results of the election most likely means reversion is dead, as both Rawls and Jones have campaigned against Martinsville reverting from a city to a town within Henry County. Council Member Tammy Pearson also has been against reversion. When Rawls and Jones come on the board in January, they and Pearson could out-rule Council Members Chad Martin and Kathy Lawson 3 to 2 to stop pursuing reversion proceedings.

9th District House

In Henry County, voters chose incumbent Republican Morgan Griffith over challenger Taysha DeVaughn for US House District 9 with 10,842 votes versus 4,372, at a rate of 71% to 29%.

Martinsville voters, in contrast, chose DeVaughan with 2,023 votes, 55%, compared to 1,638, or 45%, for Griffith.

Griffith took 82% of Patrick County’s votes, at 4,844, to DeVaughan’s 18%, at 1,056 votes.

Across Virginia, Griffith received 73.5% of the votes -- 180,041 -- and DeVaughan received 26.5%, with 64,852 votes.

School Board

Ridgeway District voters chose Champ Hardie Jr. as their Henry County School Board representative, beating out challenger Sidney McClure with 2,271 votes over McClure’s 425, at a rate of 84% to 16%.

McClure had been chosen in August by the Henry County School Board to fill the unexpired term of Francis Zehr, who died in July. The School Board also had interviewed Japhet LeGrant and Morris Tinch for the post. LeGrant and Tinch did not run for election.

Stuart

In Stuart for Town Council, for three open seats, incumbents Rebecca Adcock received 223 votes; incumbent Terry Dalton, 218; newcomer Jeffrey Darnell Houchins, 215; and write-ins, 13. There were no other candidates.

Patrick County

Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dayna Kendrick Bobbitt will be returned to office with 4,769 votes, coming in at 98%. One hundred and four voters voted for write-in candidates.

Fifty-one percent of Patrick County’s 12,830 registered voters turned out to the polls.

Ridgeway

The Town of Ridgeway's races were uncontested. Mayor Craig O'Der Jr. retained his spot, as did Council Members Michael R. Bass, James B. Hairston and Timothy L. Wood. Ridgeway had six seats total to come up for reelection but only three candidates.