 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voters chose Rawls, Jones, Griffith and others; Results of 2022 elections listed

  • 0
elections results graphic

Tallies of Martinsville votes showed Aaron Rawls with 1901, LC Jones with 1896, Jennifer Bowles with 1808 and Danny Turner with 1213, giving Rawls and Jones the two available City Council seats.

 Holly Kozelsky

Political newcomers Aaron Rawls and LC Jones will be Martinsville’s newest City Council members, ousting incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner in a close race Tuesday.

The top vote-getters were just five votes away from each other and less than 100 votes ahead of Bowles: Rawls, 1901; Jones, 1896, Bowles 1808 and Turner 1213.

By precinct, the results were:

  • Precinct 1, Housing: Bowles, 176; Jones, 152; Rawls, 77; Turner, 34
  • Precinct 2, Martinsville Middle School (MMS): Rawls, 287; Jones, 244; Bowles, 231; Turner, 164
  • Precinct 3, Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH): Jones, 165; Rawls, 160; Bowles, 139; Turner, 83
  • Precinct 4, Martinsville High School (MHS): Bowles, 314, Jones, 277; Rawls, 215; Turner, 165
  • Precinct 5, Schools Administration Building at Druid Hills (the largest precinct, with 2,290 registered voters): Rawls, 521; Jones, 406; Turner, 397; Bowles, 362
  • Precinct 6, Albert Harris Elementary School (AHES): Jones, 98; Bowles, 72; Rawls, 63; Turner, 12

People are also reading…

The total turnout shows 48% of the Housing Precinct, 46% at MMS, 39% at the VMNH, 47% of MHS, 73% at the School Administration; and 55% at AHES.

The election process has “been fine,” Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett told the Bulletin and Star News Tuesday night, with the process going “very smoothly. I’m pleased.”

He added that he’s planning to retire, so this would be his last election.

The results of the election most likely means reversion is dead, as both Rawls and Jones have campaigned against Martinsville reverting from a city to a town within Henry County. Council Member Tammy Pearson also has been against reversion. When Rawls and Jones come on the board in January, they and Pearson could out-rule Council Members Chad Martin and Kathy Lawson 3 to 2 to stop pursuing reversion proceedings.

9th District House

In Henry County, voters chose incumbent Republican Morgan Griffith over challenger Taysha DeVaughn for US House District 9 with 10,842 votes versus 4,372, at a rate of 71% to 29%.

Martinsville voters, in contrast, chose DeVaughan with 2,023 votes, 55%, compared to 1,638, or 45%, for Griffith.

Griffith took 82% of Patrick County’s votes, at 4,844, to DeVaughan’s 18%, at 1,056 votes.

Across Virginia, Griffith received 73.5% of the votes -- 180,041 -- and DeVaughan received 26.5%, with 64,852 votes.

School Board

Ridgeway District voters chose Champ Hardie Jr. as their Henry County School Board representative, beating out challenger Sidney McClure with 2,271 votes over McClure’s 425, at a rate of 84% to 16%.

McClure had been chosen in August by the Henry County School Board to fill the unexpired term of Francis Zehr, who died in July. The School Board also had interviewed Japhet LeGrant and Morris Tinch for the post. LeGrant and Tinch did not run for election.

Stuart

In Stuart for Town Council, for three open seats, incumbents Rebecca Adcock received 223 votes; incumbent Terry Dalton, 218; newcomer Jeffrey Darnell Houchins, 215; and write-ins, 13. There were no other candidates.

Patrick County

Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dayna Kendrick Bobbitt will be returned to office with 4,769 votes, coming in at 98%. One hundred and four voters voted for write-in candidates.

Fifty-one percent of Patrick County’s 12,830 registered voters turned out to the polls.

Ridgeway

The Town of Ridgeway's races were uncontested. Mayor Craig O'Der Jr. retained his spot, as did Council Members Michael R. Bass, James B. Hairston and Timothy L. Wood. Ridgeway had six seats total to come up for reelection but only three candidates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 50 certified indictments against 38 people on Monday.

There were 78 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments.

Police investigating animal cruelty

Police investigating animal cruelty

A person who lives near where the puppies were found reported on Sunday that they had seen a Honda Ridgeline truck parked in the area where the dogs were found.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Man has 'brush with death' after metal beam smashed into windshield on highway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert