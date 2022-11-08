 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voters go to the polls

  • 0

Election Day

The Martinsville Bulletin canvassed all six precincts in the city of Martinsville during lunchtime on Election Day and caught up with all four candidates and later in the afternoon visited some polling places in the county.

Everyone was in a good mood and enjoying the sunshine and unusually warm weather for a November day. 

The first stop was at the Martinsville City Schools administrative offices at 746 Indian Trail, commonly known as the Druid Hills precinct.

Rawls at DH

Aaron Rawls was texting lunch schedules for his supporters at other precincts while he was campaigning at Druid Hills.

Incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner were there campaigning as was newcomer Aaron Rawls. Mayor Kathy Lawson was also at the precinct campaigning for Bowles.

Lawson Turner at DH

Mayor Kathy Lawson and Council Member Danny Turner were campaigning at the precinct in Druid Hills.

From Indian Trail, the Bulletin traveled to Martinsville High School on Commonwealth Boulevard where LC Jones was campaigning and said he had received encouraging words from those to which he had spoken. 

People are also reading…

MHS

Voters were steady at the Martinsville High School precinct.

Council member Chad Martin was also there, but was talking on his cellphone and did not make clear if he was there campaigning for any of the candidates.

Hairston at AH

Leroy "Toolie" Hairston walked from his home on West End to the Albert Harris precinct to vote.

On to Albert Harris School on Smith Street where no one was visible campaigning at the entrance. One person was seen leaving the building and Leroy "Toolie" Hairston, an active West End resident who frequently speaks at Council meetings when the public is allowed to do so, was seen walking up the street. Hairston said he intended to vote, but maintained his choices were "secret."

At the Martinsville City Housing Office on Fourth Street, one person who identified themselves as a family member supporting Bowles was actively soliciting voters as they parked and got out of their vehicles.

Strand Thomas Mei at MMS

Jacqueline Strand (from left), LaToya Thomas and Julian Mei were campaigning at the Martinsville Middle School precinct.

At Martinsville Middle School on Cleveland Avenue, Julian Mei was campaigning for Rawls and Jacqueline Strand and LaToya Thomas were campaigning for Bowles. 

Voter volunteers inside said about 400 people at the Martinsville Middle School precinct had voted as the 13-hour voting day had just passed the midway point.

Pearson at VMNH

Council Member Tammy Pearson campaigned for Rawls and Jones at the Virginia Museum of Natural History precinct.

Council member Tammy Pearson was the only person actively campaigning in front of the Virginia Museum of Natural History on Starling Avenue. Pearson was encouraging people to vote for both Rawls and Jones.

Voters at VMNH

Voters entering the Virginia Museum of Natural History at lunchtime. 

Martinsville City Registrar Sara Workman told the Bulletin in 2018 there was a 53% turnout in a similar election and there was expectation this year's election would fall between 55 and 60%.

In Henry County and Martinsville, voters had two choices for the 9th Congressional District Member of House of Representatives: Taysha Lee DeVaughn (D) and H. Morgan Griffith (R).

In the Town of Ridgeway, citizens voted for a mayor and town council members as well, and for the Ridgeway District they voted for a school board member. Six town council seats were up for reelection, with only three candidates: Michael R. Bass, James B. Hairston and Timothy L. Woods. Craig A. O'Der Jr. ran unopposed for mayor. The School Board choice was between Champ C. Hardie Jr. and Sidney R. McClure.

At the Henry County Collinsville poll site at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School Chief of Elections Peggy Delancey said that the turnout has "been pretty good" and that by around 2 in the afternoon there had been 216 voters in total.

Delancey said that other than the bigger turnouts for presidential elections, this was a fairly normal turnout based on her nine years working the polls. 

Poll worker Gail Smith said that even though the workers have to show up bright and early at 5 a.m. she makes that early start to give something back to the community and stand up for voting rights.

Poll worker Brenda Lemons said that she shows up because it is her "patriotic duty" to help out.

At the Horsepasture #2 poll site at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club, Chief of Elections Donna Hubbard said that the pace of voters has been steady. She said that for just having one thing on the ballot, people have still been showing up to vote.

However, Hubbard added, the next two years she expects to have a greater turnout with the sheriff and presidential elections.

The results are announced after the Bulletin's press deadline; you can find them out, and get more in-depth coverage, on www.martinsvillebulletin.com. If you do not use internet, call Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. today at 276-638-8801 extension 243, and she'll tell you the results.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get results now

 

Official election results came in after the Bulletin's press deadline. You can find out results today by visiting www.martinsvillebulletin.com, or call Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky at 276-638-8801 extension 2430 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 50 certified indictments against 38 people on Monday.

There were 78 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments.

Police investigating animal cruelty

Police investigating animal cruelty

A person who lives near where the puppies were found reported on Sunday that they had seen a Honda Ridgeline truck parked in the area where the dogs were found.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

5 states could legalized cannabis through midterm ballot initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert