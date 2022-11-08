Voters go to the polls

The Martinsville Bulletin canvassed all six precincts in the city of Martinsville during lunchtime on Election Day and caught up with all four candidates and later in the afternoon visited some polling places in the county.

Everyone was in a good mood and enjoying the sunshine and unusually warm weather for a November day.

The first stop was at the Martinsville City Schools administrative offices at 746 Indian Trail, commonly known as the Druid Hills precinct.

Incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner were there campaigning as was newcomer Aaron Rawls. Mayor Kathy Lawson was also at the precinct campaigning for Bowles.

From Indian Trail, the Bulletin traveled to Martinsville High School on Commonwealth Boulevard where LC Jones was campaigning and said he had received encouraging words from those to which he had spoken.

Council member Chad Martin was also there, but was talking on his cellphone and did not make clear if he was there campaigning for any of the candidates.

On to Albert Harris School on Smith Street where no one was visible campaigning at the entrance. One person was seen leaving the building and Leroy "Toolie" Hairston, an active West End resident who frequently speaks at Council meetings when the public is allowed to do so, was seen walking up the street. Hairston said he intended to vote, but maintained his choices were "secret."

At the Martinsville City Housing Office on Fourth Street, one person who identified themselves as a family member supporting Bowles was actively soliciting voters as they parked and got out of their vehicles.

At Martinsville Middle School on Cleveland Avenue, Julian Mei was campaigning for Rawls and Jacqueline Strand and LaToya Thomas were campaigning for Bowles.

Voter volunteers inside said about 400 people at the Martinsville Middle School precinct had voted as the 13-hour voting day had just passed the midway point.

Council member Tammy Pearson was the only person actively campaigning in front of the Virginia Museum of Natural History on Starling Avenue. Pearson was encouraging people to vote for both Rawls and Jones.

Martinsville City Registrar Sara Workman told the Bulletin in 2018 there was a 53% turnout in a similar election and there was expectation this year's election would fall between 55 and 60%.

In Henry County and Martinsville, voters had two choices for the 9th Congressional District Member of House of Representatives: Taysha Lee DeVaughn (D) and H. Morgan Griffith (R).

In the Town of Ridgeway, citizens voted for a mayor and town council members as well, and for the Ridgeway District they voted for a school board member. Six town council seats were up for reelection, with only three candidates: Michael R. Bass, James B. Hairston and Timothy L. Woods. Craig A. O'Der Jr. ran unopposed for mayor. The School Board choice was between Champ C. Hardie Jr. and Sidney R. McClure.

At the Henry County Collinsville poll site at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School Chief of Elections Peggy Delancey said that the turnout has "been pretty good" and that by around 2 in the afternoon there had been 216 voters in total.

Delancey said that other than the bigger turnouts for presidential elections, this was a fairly normal turnout based on her nine years working the polls.

Poll worker Gail Smith said that even though the workers have to show up bright and early at 5 a.m. she makes that early start to give something back to the community and stand up for voting rights.

Poll worker Brenda Lemons said that she shows up because it is her "patriotic duty" to help out.

At the Horsepasture #2 poll site at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club, Chief of Elections Donna Hubbard said that the pace of voters has been steady. She said that for just having one thing on the ballot, people have still been showing up to vote.

However, Hubbard added, the next two years she expects to have a greater turnout with the sheriff and presidential elections.

The results are announced after the Bulletin's press deadline; you can find them out, and get more in-depth coverage, on www.martinsvillebulletin.com. If you do not use internet, call Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. today at 276-638-8801 extension 243, and she'll tell you the results.