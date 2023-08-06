Wayne Bohli opened a local small business with the intention of passing it on to this son Chase Bohli in just a few years.

VS Games, located at 1918 Virginia Ave., is Wayne Bohli’s way of investing in his son’s future so that Chase Bohli doesn’t have to struggle like he did.

Around 13 years ago VS Games was originally a game and video game store Wayne Bohli ran while living in Maryland that facilitated tournament style play among customers.

The store closed after two years mainly because of an economic crash, Bohli said, but when he moved to Virginia seven years ago, he began running the business again out of a local flea market.

“And then went from there to my son really wanting to open the store back up,” Bohli added. “So, I created the store for him and in two years it’s his. I’ll hand him the keys to the store and it’ll be his first business.”

“I’m trying to secure his future so he doesn’t have to go out there and struggle the way we did,” Bohli said. Bohli’s son has been involved with his father in this business since he was 5 years old and he’s 14 now.

“He does a really good job and he knows more about all this stuff than I do at this point,” he said.

The storefront offers a selection of tabletop, card trading and video games along with additional devices and related merchandise like collectors’ items and movies for sale while also running weekly tournaments in the back area of the store.

There is an area where customers can pay $2 to play on different gaming consuls with a variety of games as well as other table games.

Bohli hopes to get sponsors in the future so that tournaments and competitions can be free to enter, he said.

“A real unique part about this is when we run our tournaments we give out a certificate of authenticity to the winner and they get placed on a database online showing them that they are the best at that game,” Bohli said. “And if somebody wants to call them out and challenge them they can.”

“It’s for local teenagers and adults to have something a little bit more than TV and internet,” Bohli said. “I grew up in the ’80s so I was a kid that was always outside until it got dark even though we did play a lot of Nintendo.”

“Nowadays you just get stuck in the house and you can do this stuff in your house it’s just not as interactive,” he added. The store provides an environment for those interested to socialize while doing what they love.

“I think social interaction makes everything a lot better,” Bohli said.

Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult and for more information visit myvsgames.com or the VS Games Facebook page.