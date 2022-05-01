 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wagoner becomes credentialed

  • 0

Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner has received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

Wagoner, who will become Henry County's Administrator on July 1, is now one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program, a Henry County release states.

There are over 13,000 members of the ICMA in 27 countries that included educators, students and other local government employees. The mission of the organization is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed administrators who serve local governments, according to the release.

To become credentialed, a person must have significant experience and a college degree and have demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity, the release states.

"Mr. Wagoner is an exemplary example of what it means to be a leader in the public sector," states Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams in the release. "His knowledge, work ethic and integrity makes him a vital asset in our local government and a true role model for our community."

People are also reading…

Wagoner has accumulated 30 years of local government executive experience, having served as EMS Coordinator, Interim Human Resources Manager, Deputy Public Safety Director, Henry County Public Safety Director and, since 2012, Deputy County Administrator of Henry County, according to the release.

Wagoner also participates in the United Way of Henry County-Martinsville, Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council and the Henry County Community Policy and Management Team, the release states.

Dale Wagoner

Dale Wagoner

 HENRY COUNTY
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinsville man sentenced to 38 years in shooting death of Bassett man

Martinsville man sentenced to 38 years in shooting death of Bassett man

Daniel Adam Fish, 38, of Sunset Drive in Martinsville was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court to 35 years, with 17 years suspended for the second-degree murder of Robert Wayne Williams, 39, and given a three-year mandatory minimum sentence for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Traffic incident claims life of Magna Vista senior

Traffic incident claims life of Magna Vista senior

Logan Smith, 18, of Martinsville was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic incident that occurred at 10:20 p.m. on Route 683, one tenth of a mile north of Route 859, a Virginia State Police release stated.

Southside in shambles

Southside in shambles

Martinsville City Council toured Southside Martinsville on Tuesday and made clear at a neighborhood community meeting that night that conditio…

Public defender wants pay increase

Public defender wants pay increase

Public Defender Sandra Haley asked the Henry County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday to supplement the payroll in …

Crash sends two to hospital

Crash sends two to hospital

Two people were airlifted to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries from a single-vehicle crash in Ridgeway Thursday afternoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert