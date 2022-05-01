Wagoner becomes credentialed

Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner has received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).
Wagoner, who will become Henry County's Administrator on July 1, is now one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program, a Henry County release states.
There are over 13,000 members of the ICMA in 27 countries that included educators, students and other local government employees. The mission of the organization is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed administrators who serve local governments, according to the release.
To become credentialed, a person must have significant experience and a college degree and have demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity, the release states.
"Mr. Wagoner is an exemplary example of what it means to be a leader in the public sector," states Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams in the release. "His knowledge, work ethic and integrity makes him a vital asset in our local government and a true role model for our community."
Wagoner has accumulated 30 years of local government executive experience, having served as EMS Coordinator, Interim Human Resources Manager, Deputy Public Safety Director, Henry County Public Safety Director and, since 2012, Deputy County Administrator of Henry County, according to the release.
Wagoner also participates in the United Way of Henry County-Martinsville, Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council and the Henry County Community Policy and Management Team, the release states.