Wagoner to become new county administrator

Dale Wagoner will be the new county administrator of Henry County on July 1, the day Tim Hall retires from that post.

Hall announced his intention to retire to the Henry County Board of Supervisors at the board's regular meeting on Tuesday.

The board accepted Hall's resignation and immediately named Wagoner as his replacement.

Hall became the county administrator in July 2012, and two months later he named Wagoner to be his deputy administrator.

"Mr. Wagoner's knowledge, work ethic and integrity, along with his experience and leadership capability, make him an ideal fit for the position of county administrator," said Henry County Board Chair Jim Adams in a news release from the county. "He will do an outstanding job for the board and for the people of Henry County."

Wagoner began his career with Henry County as a public safety intern in 1992 and was promoted to an EMS training coordinator that same year and to an EMS coordinator in 1995.

He became the deputy director of Public Safety in 1996, served as the interim human resources director in 2003 and Public Safety director in 2007.

"Working at Public Safety and with the many dedicated fire and EMS volunteers were some of the most rewarding times of my career," said Wagoner Friday in an interview with the Bulletin. "I tried to do the best that I could do with the tasks before me and learn as much as I could along the way. Climbing a career ladder was never a goal; it just happened."

Wagoner said regardless of the job, he has always felt that "Henry County is home."

Wagoner's rise through the ranks is similar to that of former County Administrator Benny Summerlin, who died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 53. Both men became administrators through their work in public safety.

"Benny Summerlin was a wonderful mentor and friend," said Wagoner. "My public safety experiences and many other life experiences provided an opportunity to learn much about my community. It also provided many opportunities to build relationships, work in teams and prioritize tasks."

Wagoner has also held teaching positions at Patrick & Henry Community College, National Business College, Carilion Clinic and SOVAH Health - Martinsville.

He has served as president and board chairman of the United Way of Martinsville-Henry County and president of the board of directors for the Martinsville/Henry County 911 Communications Center and is a life member of the Bassett Rescue Squad.

He also is a recipient of the prestigious Governor's Award for Excellence in Emergency Medical Services.

Wagoner will take over the helm at Henry County during a tumultuous period. Martinsville is pursuing reversion from a city to a town, projected by Henry County to be at a "significant" cost to Henry County taxpayers.

At the very meeting where it was decided Wagoner would become the new county administrator, the board of supervisors voted to reject a voluntary settlement agreement with the city that it previously had approved.

"As the administrator, I will have the responsibility to the board and the citizens they represent to implement policy, effectively and efficiently as possible," said Wagoner. "As we navigate the uncertainty of reversion, I will work diligently to mitigate its impact on county residents, as I have up to this point.

"If we reach a point that the town is part of the county, I will give the same commitment to all of the county residents, including those in the new town."

Wagoner declined to speculate on how he sees the process of Martinsville's reversion playing out, noting that Hall continues to be the administrator until July and "much can happen between now and July."

Wagoner is a graduate of Bassett High School; received a bachelor's of science degree in computer science from Ferrum College in 1993 and a master's degree in public administration from Virginia Tech in 2002; and completed extended studies at the University of Colorado's Graduate School of Public Affairs and the University of Virginia.

Although the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) is a separate entity, traditionally the county administrator also serves as the general manager of the PSA.

Wagoner now serves as the PSA assistant general manager, and the board recommended Adams begin discussions with the PSA about Wagoner becoming its general manager.

Said Wagoner: "Henry County is home and I can't think of anywhere else I would rather be, so let's all work together to make our community the best place in the world to live, work, learn and play."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

