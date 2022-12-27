Wagoner's year in review: Top official lists county's 2021 accomplishments

With 2022 coming to a close, County Administrator Dale Wagoner took time at the Board of Supervisor's final meeting of the year on Tuesday to revisit Henry County's accomplishments.

A year ago, Tim Hall announced at the December 2021 meeting that he would be retiring this year and that Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner would replace him effective July 1.

With half the year of 2022 under his reign, Wagoner added inflection to his voice as he read from a power-point presentation illustrating what Henry County has accomplished this year.

"We've celebrated the 60th anniversary of Patrick & Henry Community College, the 50th anniversaries of Dyer's Store Fire Department, Mount Olivet and Oak Level Ruritan clubs and the ANCHOR Commission. We've recognized the 40th anniversary of Martinsville-Henry County Crime Stoppers and the 20th anniversary of the Dan River Basin Association," said Wagoner. "And we celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Martinsville Speedway with a year-long celebration."

Wagoner reminded the Board of the finish at October's race when the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, driven by Ross Chastain, rode the wall to the Championship 4.

"The iconic finish of the October race at the Martinsville Speedway has been named the NASCAR 'Moment of the Year' by CBS Sports," Wagoner said. "A video of the move has been seen more than 200 million times across multiple platforms, according to NASCAR, and 'Martinsville' was written on the wall as he drove across it."

Fallen officers

After doing the research and proper locations were identified, the Virginia Department of Transportation accepted a request from Henry County to rename bridges, making the memorials to fallen officers: George Melvin Brown, George S. Frame, John Hughes Mitchell, John J. Johnston, Paul Edward Grubb, Sgt. J. Michael Phillippi and Willis Herman Ferguson.

New signs were placed at the designated bridges, and a dedication was held in the fall.

Broadband

Toward its goal of enhancing the quality of life, Henry County partnered with the West Piedmont Planning District Commission and Patrick and Franklin counties to secure a $33 million grant for universal broadband coverage.

Phase 1 will deliver broadband to businesses and residents who have no access now and will take about two years to build out.

Phase 2 will expand broadband to people who have internet, "but not very good internet," Wagoner said. This phase will take an estimated three years to build out.

Recreation

Henry County obtained a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to revitalize the Fieldale Recreation Center, work began on Phase 6A of the Dick & Willie Trail and the County held the 2nd Annual Henry County Fair taking home two state awards for Best New Special Event and Most Creative Marketing Plan in the inaugural fair.

Grant funds were also used to purchase land and conduct preliminary work for the future of the Riverview Park and ground was broken on the future site of what will be the Mayo River State Park in Southwestern Henry County.

Government services

Wagoner noted that the new Adult Detention Center was opened and the inmates were relocated at the end of March, making use of a former brownfield site that was once utilized by Dupont as a nylon plant.

"Construction was on time and on budget," said Wagoner.

During the year, all licensed school staff were considered "on step" as of the current fiscal year, across-the-board pay increases were given to all County employees and additional salary raises were provided to deputies to align pay with years of service.

A compensation and classification study is currently underway.

Taxpayer dollars

Wagoner said during 2022 grading has continued at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, new vehicles have been purchased for the Sheriff's Office, EMS training along with supplies and equipment have been provided, overtime pay has been made available to deputies, new vehicles and equipment have been provided to volunteer agencies and Covid relief funds have been put to use.

Momentum

Using the June unemployment rate of 2.6%, Wagoner said more people were working in Henry County than any time since 2003 and the average manufacturing wage has gone from $16 to $21 per hour in the past two years.

Press Glass and Crown Holdings are at full employment, with Press Glass fully operational and Crown ramping up to full production.

"We've received grant funding for additional grading at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre for Lot #5 that will produce an 8-acre pad," said Wagoner. "We are currently working to find funds to grade Lot #2 from 57 acres to 150 acres. It will be the only site in Virginia over 100 acres with rail access and all utilities in place."

Natural gas has also been extended to Commonwealth Crossing, qualifying it as a Tier 5 facility (the highest available) with rail access.

Said Wagoner: "There will even be more to see in 2023."