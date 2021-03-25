Walk-ins halted at community vaccination centers; Danville operation averaging about half of 3,000 daily goal

"Fluctuating registration numbers in the initial stages of site operations have allowed for walk-ins in some isolated instances, but this is no longer the case," health officials wrote in the release.

Officials have focused on raising awareness with the community about the site at Danville Mall, along with the overall push to get eligible residents vaccinated.

Right now, there are teams contracted by the state in Danville traveling out in the community trying to get residents pre-registered for the vaccine. These teams are in places like churches and community centers, Opett said.

In addition, there are also door-to-door efforts involved tying to engage residents on facts surrounding the vaccine.

While these sites can provide about 3,000 shots a day that are "leveraged" by Federal Emergency Management Agency funding, it costs anywhere between $1.5 million to $2.1 million per week to operate, Opett said. There are about 150 people working at the Danville center.

Decisions on scaling back or closing a community vaccination center would be made based on data and would involve the two state agencies and the local government collaborating to plan the best course of action.

"If sites are scaled down, up, or closed, we will release details when plans are finalized," Opett said.

