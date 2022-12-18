Walmart evacuated

Walmart at 976 Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville was evacuated Sunday afternoon at about 4 p.m.

Although a reason for the evacuation has not been provided, dispatch at the 911 Communications Center summoned any officers not currently working a call to respond to the Walmart for a "possible evacuation."

The evacuation became a reality and employees were seen leaving the building and going to the front of the Cato Fashions Store at the other end of the parking lot.

Henry County deputies and Henry County Public Safety were on the scene.

Walmart in Martinsville also was evacuated on a Sunday in May 2021 after the store received a bomb threat.

A Walmart employee called police in that incidence and said they had received word there was a bomb in the building. Officials searched, but found nothing.