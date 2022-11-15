Warming center open for season

Saturday night was the first open night for a local warming center and already, people are finding their way to the facility located in a local church.

One guest was served a warm meal on Saturday and received personal hygiene supplies for the day at the shelter, located inside Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane in Martinsville, but the number of people asking for a warm place to spend the night is expected to grow as the weather turns colder.

“On Sunday we had two more,” said Hailey Roberson, the co-director of operations for the MHC Warming Center. “We had upwards of 30 a night last year sometimes -- about 25-30 was average -- and we are anticipating a higher number this year.”

Roberson said due to the colder temperatures that have arrived, the center would be open every day this week. But maintaining a stable number of volunteers makes meeting the goal difficult.

“In order for us to be open, we must have volunteers [scheduled] to serve in each role within 48 hours prior to us opening,” Roberson said. “We always need volunteers. The number is usually stronger in the beginning, but our season covers holidays and towards the end of the season we struggle to find volunteers.”

Roberson said the center had “about a dozen consistent volunteers,” but it takes two people assigned to intake and three more to commit to a night shift.

Although training sessions are over, anyone wishing to volunteer will still be accepted.

“We can arrange for a veteran volunteer to give you on-the-job training,” said Roberson.

Anyone wishing to volunteer is encouraged to call 276-207-9660 or email operations@mhcwarmingcenter.org.

Just over four years ago, the Salvation Army provided a warming center but gave it up due to a lack of volunteer support. Since then, the MHC Warming Center and Forest Hills Presbyterian Church have partnered to provide a safe, warm overnight stay for those experiencing homelessness when temperatures are below freezing.

The center plans to operate whenever the temperature is expected to fall below 35 degrees. The center will close for the season in May, with the date to be decided based on weather.

The Blue Ridge Regional Library Martinsville Branch parking lot will serve as a pickup point for anyone needing a ride to the center, at 6:45 p.m. Check-in at the center begins at 7 p.m.

“Once guests arrive, they will be provided with a warm meal and personal care items as needed, along with a safe and warm place to sleep,” Roberson said. “In the morning when we leave, we take them back and drop them off at the library.”

The center operates on donations from the community. If you would like to make a donation, make your payment payable to MHC Warming Center and mail it to 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville VA 24112.