Warming Center to open Nov. 15

The MHC Warming Center will be open starting Nov. 15 on nights when temperatures are expected to fall below 35 degrees.

The purpose of the center is “to provide a safe, warm overnight stay for those experiencing homelessness when temperatures are below freezing,” a press release states.

The center is in Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, making the third year of this partnership.

Each Saturday, the center’s schedule, which is based on the weather forecasts, will be posted for the week ahead.

Transportation for people wanting to stay the night at the center will be given from the Martinsville Branch Library and Legacy Wellness (509 E. Church St.), beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each participant will receive a warm meal and personal care items as needed, along with a warm and safe place to sleep.

The center will follow all guidelines for screening for COVID-19 and has partnered with local agencies to provide care and housing options for those affected by the disease, the release states. All participants and volunteers will be screened before entering.

Training for prospective volunteers will begin soon.