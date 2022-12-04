Warnick named MPD employee of the year

Martinsville Police Officer William Warnick has been named the 2022 Martinsville Police Department employee of the year.

Employees of the police department choose a member among them to receive this award each year. It is their way of recognizing a fellow employee's outstanding work performance, contributions to the department and positive attitude to the profession and community, the department's Facebook page states.

"Everyone at the department agrees that Officer Warnick exemplifies all of these qualities," the department stated on its Facebook page. "Officer Warnick is a member of our Community Resources Unit and is a nationally certified crime prevention specialist, a field training officer and is an instructor at the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy."